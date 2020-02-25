RACINE — A man's family and friends were visibly emotional after learning that their loved one had been found dead inside a residence off South Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning.

Racine Police say they received a call from an anonymous female at 6:23 a.m. who said that someone had been shot and was dead inside a single-family residence at 901 S. Memorial Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they entered the residence and discovered a man dead inside. Police are calling the man's death suspicious, but could not elaborate on what injuries the man sustained.

Codey Houdek, who lives a block away from the scene, said that he came out to have a cigarette at approximately 6:30 a.m. When he came back out at 6:45 a.m., Houdek said that six squad cars were sitting in front of the residence.

Before 9 a.m., Houdek said he heard people yelling from the scene. “People were screaming and crying and yelling ‘No!’ like they had just found out someone died.”

Police and family and friends at the scene had to hold back the bystanders, who were trying to cross a busy Memorial Drive and go past the crime tape.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., a Racine Police officer pulled a group of the man's family and friends to the side and spoke with them. Afterward, the group held each other and cried as they returned to the sidewalk on the opposite side of South Memorial Drive from where the residence is located.

Nearly three hours after police arrived, the Racine Police Department Major Crimes Unit, as well as more than eight Racine Police squads and one Racine County Sheriff's Office squad, remained on the scene.

A minor crash also occurred in the area while squads were on the scene, which police say was likely the result of onlookers looking at the police presence.

Previous response

Houdeck said that residence, which had a prominent private property sign on the front door, was used in the past for parties late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Houdek even provided a video taken Feb. 9 of a heavy police presence outside the same residence where the man was found shot.

Since then, Houdek said that the big Saturday night parties have stopped, but small groups still show up to the residence.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the RAPD detective bureau at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

