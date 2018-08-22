BURLINGTON — A Burlington cement factory has been declared a total loss after a five-alarm fire Wednesday caused estimated damage in excess of $4 million to $5 million dollars.
At 5:33 a.m. Wednesday, the call came in for a structure fire at 151 Longmeadow Drive in Burlington, according to City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe.
The fire reportedly started in a Gleason Redi-Mix building that housed approximately 13 cement trucks, conveyor trucks and dump trucks.
A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) box was pulled and fire trucks, ambulances and crews from local agencies such as South Shore, City and Town of Burlington, Rochester, Tichigan, and the Racine County Sheriff's Office; as well as Bristol, Randall, Salem, Vernon, Antioch, Waterford, Bloomfield responded to assist.
As of 7:40 a.m., the fire was out, Babe said. At 8:27 a.m., fire officials alerted nearby agencies that no further resources was needed.
No one was reported injured. The cause of the fire was under investigation, Babe said.
