OAK CREEK — A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy was cited for suspicion of operating while intoxicated just after midnight on March 19. He reportedly was wearing his Racine County deputy uniform at the time of the traffic stop and refused to have his blood drawn.
According to an incident report The Journal Times obtained via an open records request this week, Deputy Jesse Danek, 38, faces a first-offense OWI charge after he was pulled over for making multiple traffic violations in the City of Oak Creek.
Danek reportedly blew a 0.00 on a preliminary breath test, but the arresting officer reported that Danek and his vehicle smelled of alcohol, according to the incident report.
Officers later learned that Danek is prescribed with two different medications. When taken together, those medications, have led to instances of “sleep-driving,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.
According to the Oak Creek Municipal Court, a trial is scheduled; however, the date and full charges were not shared with The Journal Times. A records request was submitted Tuesday afternoon.
“Deputy Danek has a noncriminal forfeiture matter pending in Oak Creek Municipal Court and, therefore, has not been placed on leave." Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. "Once that matter has been adjudicated, our office will determine whether internal sanctions are appropriate."
Danek, who lives in Oak Creek, became a Racine County deputy in May 2018, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. He previously worked as a public safety officer with the South Milwaukee Police Department.
"It is not appropriate for me to elaborate further at this time as it is a pending internal personnel matter," Schmaling said. "Deputy Danek is a military veteran and proudly serves the citizens of Racine County as a deputy sheriff."
Schmaling said he is not at liberty to discuss whether Danek has any medical issues associated with his service to our country.
The incident
When he was pulled over at about 12:20 a.m. on March 19, Danek reportedly had glassy eyes, slurred speech and needed to lean against his vehicle for balance after stepping out of the car.
He was pulled over after an officer reported seeing Danek's vehicle stopped partway into an intersection, taking about five seconds to accelerate when the light turned green, making a left turn from a straight-only lane and driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The officer also said that, when Danek pulled over, the front-right tire of his vehicle was resting on top of the curb.
After being asked for his driver’s license, Danek reportedly provided his badge and Sheriff’s Office ID to the Oak Creek officer. He allegedly was asked twice before actually handing over his license.
While sitting in the back of an Oak Creek squad car, Danek reportedly told an officer, “A lot of people say Oak Creek (Police Department) is pretty strict, but if that’s all you know.”
Danek continued, “I like Racine County (Sheriff’s Office). We run a little looser. ‘We all got each other.’”
Police officers didn’t pursue a warrant after Danek refused a blood draw because “there is no warrant for a municipal first OWI offense,” according to Oak Creek Police Captain David Stecker. Wisconsin is the only U.S. state where first-offense OWI is a citation, not a misdemeanor or felony.
Danek also allegedly refused to answer an officer’s questions regarding drug and alcohol consumption for the police report.
A Kenosha Police sergeant, Gregory Munnelly, who has since lost his job, was also arrested by Oak Creek Police and charged with operating while intoxicated after he crashed on Nov. 6, 2017, at the intersection of Ryan Road and Howell Avenue.
Meds
As of April 10, Danek had been legally prescribed two medications — zaleplon (a.k.a. Sonata) for insomnia and alprazolam (a.k.a. Xanax) for anxiety — according to the incident report.
Among zaleplon’s possible side effects are drowsiness, confusion and lethargy.
The FDA has reported that some who have taken alprazolam and other central nervous system depressants like zaleplon together have experienced “getting out of bed … and driving their cars while not fully awake, often with no memory of the event.” This symptom, known as “sleep-driving,” becomes more likely if alcohol is consumed, according to the FDA.
While searching Danek’s clothing on March 19, an officer reported finding one alprazolam (Xanax) pill “stashed” into Danek’s boot. Danek reportedly told the officer the pill “must have fallen in his boot” and wasn’t “stashed” there, as the officer thought at first.
Journal Times Reporter Alyssa Mauk contributed to this report.
