Facial recognition used to identify Racine man as suspect in one of multiple burglaries

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of multiple burglaries and assaulting a man.

John H. Richmond Jr., 53, of the 3700 block of 10th Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to criminal complaints:

Burglaries

An investigator was assigned to a burglary case that occurred between 11 p.m. on June 23 and 3 a.m. on June 24 in the 4900 block of Byrd Avenue.

The victim believed Richmond burglarized her apartment.

She contacted police for someone forcing entry into her home and stealing a 50-inch TV as well as $841 in cash.

She said she recently saw Richmond and asked him if he would help her carry some things because she was too injured to move around or carry laundry. She gave him a key to her building and laundry room but not one to her apartment door. She said a friend of his started calling her and asking her when she would be in her apartment, and she now thinks he did this on Richmond's behalf so he could break into her apartment. She found the key she gave to Richmond on the floor in front of her bed after the burglary.

The investigator was then informed that Richmond was a suspect in additional burglaries. One was from May 5 at a tattoo parlor where a safe with around $3,000 was stolen. The owner of the parlor stated that one of the suspects came into the store in April with a dog. Surveillance showed the man with the dog and, through facial recognition software, the investigator was able to identify him as Richmond.

Assault

On June 12, an officer was sent to a residence in the 800 block of Jackson Street for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who had a swollen right eye, bruising under his left eye and blood leaking out of his right ear.

He said he was assaulted by Richmond after he picked him up from a bar. The two got into an argument and then Richmond punched him. He said at one point he was on the ground and every time he tried to get up, Richmond would punch him in the face again.

Richmond was given $3,000 total in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He has a preliminary hearing on July 6 and a status conference on Sept. 12, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0