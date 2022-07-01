Facial recognition used to identify Racine man as suspect in one of multiple burglaries

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of multiple burglaries and assaulting a man.
John H. Richmond Jr., 53, of the 3700 block of 10th Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to criminal complaints:
Burglaries
An investigator was assigned to a burglary case that occurred between 11 p.m. on June 23 and 3 a.m. on June 24 in the 4900 block of Byrd Avenue.
The victim believed Richmond burglarized her apartment.
She contacted police for someone forcing entry into her home and stealing a 50-inch TV as well as $841 in cash.
She said she recently saw Richmond and asked him if he would help her carry some things because she was too injured to move around or carry laundry. She gave him a key to her building and laundry room but not one to her apartment door. She said a friend of his started calling her and asking her when she would be in her apartment, and she now thinks he did this on Richmond's behalf so he could break into her apartment. She found the key she gave to Richmond on the floor in front of her bed after the burglary.
The investigator was then informed that Richmond was a suspect in additional burglaries. One was from May 5 at a tattoo parlor where a safe with around $3,000 was stolen. The owner of the parlor stated that one of the suspects came into the store in April with a dog. Surveillance showed the man with the dog and, through facial recognition software, the investigator was able to identify him as Richmond.
Assault
On June 12, an officer was sent to a residence in the 800 block of Jackson Street for an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who had a swollen right eye, bruising under his left eye and blood leaking out of his right ear.
He said he was assaulted by Richmond after he picked him up from a bar. The two got into an argument and then Richmond punched him. He said at one point he was on the ground and every time he tried to get up, Richmond would punch him in the face again.
Richmond was given $3,000 total in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He has a preliminary hearing on July 6 and a status conference on Sept. 12, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 29, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lamine K. Haynes Seck
Lamine K. Haynes Seck, 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John H. Richmond Jr.
John H. Richmond Jr., 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
David F. Zuchowski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David F. Zuchowski, 3200 block of Indian Trail, Racine, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
John P. Ballard
John P. Ballard, 700 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, sex offender (fail/update information), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jonathan C. Knutson
Jonathan C. Knutson, 9200 block of Hulda Drive, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration).
Davon L. Price
Davon L. Price, 2300 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Travis A. Rasmussen
Travis (aka Daryl Scott) A. Rasmussen, 6800 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Edwin Ali Vazquez
Edwin Ali Vazquez, 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.