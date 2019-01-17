Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man has been accused of shooting another man in the arm during an early morning fight on New Year’s Day outside a State Street restaurant.

Amos Moses Godina, 22, of the 2200 block of Kentucky Street, made an initial appearance in court Thursday. He has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

While in jail on Jan. 11, Godina was heard saying in a phone call “You know this is some serious (expletive), right?” and “I’m done, I’m done, I’m done with everything. I promise,” according to police.

According to the criminal complaint:

A fight began outside Game On Sports Grill, 1743 State St., just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. The bar/restaurant is located at the corner of Spring Street and State Street near the roundabout.

The man who had been shot told police that he saw an argument beginning inside the bar and tried to take it outside.

Once outside, the man said he threw a punch at another man but missed. With his back turned after the missed punch, he reported hearing a gunshot and then realized he had been shot.

Surveillance footage showed

another man pulled a handgun out of his waistband and handed it to Godina.

Police said that surveillance video shows that Godina pointed the gun at a group of about 15 people who were either fighting or watching the fight and then pulled the trigger, striking the victim in the arm.

After initially reviewing video footage, police reportedly were unable to immediately identify the shooter. However, the victim reported that witnesses had told him the shooter was Godina.

Police said that Godina was positively identified using a photo provided by the victim and by looking at Godina’s Facebook page.

Court records show that Godina is a felon, as a result of a 2012 burglary conviction. He was also convicted of possession of THC in 2013 and theft in 2014.

Online court records show that Williams and Garibay have not been charged in this case, although they currently both have open cases against them. Garibay was charged with failure to report to jail in June 2017, and Williams was charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Williams and Garibay are felons, as Williams was convicted for burglary in 1994 and hit-and-run causing injury in 1999, and Garibay was convicted for possession of narcotic drugs in 2013.

