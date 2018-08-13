RACINE – Police responded Monday morning to 1935 N. Wisconsin Street after a report of a man driving a vehicle through his garage. The call came in around 9:15 a.m. “I heard it and then I heard the cops coming and I thought, ‘Oh, man,” said Daniel Miramontes, 23, whose house is behind the man’s garage.
When he saw the damage, his main concern was for the driver, who he described as an older gentleman. Police on scene said no one was taken to the hospital.
I’ve always wanted a garage with front and back overhead doors, good opportunity to put one in.
