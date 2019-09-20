{{featured_button_text}}
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — The connecting of multiple extension cords together is blamed for a south-side fire Thursday evening that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to a two-family dwelling.

The Racine Fire Department responded within minutes to a call at 6:37 p.m. Thursday from a resident of 1608 Flett Ave. after the occupant saw smoke coming from the basement bedroom.

Fire crews confirmed that all occupants were accounted for while containing the fire to the basement bedroom of a dwelling occupied by four adults, six children and four pets.

The Fire Department said the fire was caused by multiple extension cords used to supply power and warned, “Please do not connect multiple extension cords together.”

The residence was found to have a single working smoke alarm, which did not alert the occupant.

The Red Cross also responded and will be providing shelter.

