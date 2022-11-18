'(Expletive) you, liberal (expletive)' says Illinois man after being arrested for his 3rd OWI, court docs state

BURLINGTON — "(Expletive) you, liberal (expletive)" an Illinois man allegedly told Racine County law enforcement after being arrested for his third OWI following a crash into a parked car.
Kenneth H. George, 58, of Round Lake, Illinois, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense), obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to the area of Pine Ridge Drive and McHenry Street for a reckless driver who hit a parked car.
Upon arrival, the deputy saw the vehicle and identified the driver as George.
George had chewing tobacco all over his face and shirt, was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes and all of his movements were uncoordinated. He did not provide a license and his insurance when asked, and when asked to perform the sobriety tests he refused. He was then arrested and transported to the Aurora Medical Center-Burlington for a blood draw.
While at the hospital, when asked if he would submit a blood draw George said "(Expletive) you, liberal (expletive)."
He became verbally combative and threatened to fight medical staff and law enforcement. He said multiple times that he was "drunk and crying in his car." He continued to yell obscenities at law enforcement and threatened the phlebotomist who drew his blood.
George was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Feb. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
