RACINE — An expert has been hired to look into the medical evidence in a case against a Racine man charged with the Feb. 22 homicide of his 3-month-old infant son.

In court Wednesday, the attorneys of 25-year-old Jeremy Marquez said that they had recently acquired an expert, and asked for a 60-day adjournment to allow the expert time to look over the medical records in the case.

The adjournment was granted by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak, and a status conference was scheduled for Nov. 18.

Marquez is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, possession of marijuana and bail jumping — all felonies.

Infant’s death

On the afternoon of Feb. 22, the infant’s mother left the child with Marquez at her home while she went to Kenosha to look at a vehicle to purchase. The mother said the child was alert and acting normally earlier that day, according to the criminal complaint.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the residence after a 911 call. When they arrived, they found the infant lifeless and blue in Marquez’s arms. An officer grabbed the infant and began CPR. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he died Feb. 24.

Marquez was confused and emotional when first-responders arrived. He told police that he fed the child two bottles and the child had vomited, with milk eventually coming out his mouth and nose while he was lying in his bassinet. Marquez said he then realized the baby was not breathing and immediately called the child’s mother, who in turn called 911.

A physician from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin reported a different story — that the infant’s injuries were “diagnostic for abusive head trauma to a reasonable degree of medical certainty.”

Police said the residence smelled of marijuana when they arrived, and the child’s mother told them she had previously caught Marquez smoking marijuana in her home when she was not there.

Marquez was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in 2015 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2011.

In March, a psychologist’s report found that Marquez was incompetent, and therefore not fit to stand trial. The report, however, did say it was likely that he would be competent in the future. In May, Marquez’s competency was restored.

