RACINE — An expert has been hired to look into the medical evidence in a case against a Racine man charged with the Feb. 22 homicide of his 3-month-old infant son.
In court Wednesday, the attorneys of 25-year-old Jeremy Marquez said that they had recently acquired an expert, and asked for a 60-day adjournment to allow the expert time to look over the medical records in the case.
The adjournment was granted by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak, and a status conference was scheduled for Nov. 18.
Marquez is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, possession of marijuana and bail jumping — all felonies.
Infant’s death
On the afternoon of Feb. 22, the infant’s mother left the child with Marquez at her home while she went to Kenosha to look at a vehicle to purchase. The mother said the child was alert and acting normally earlier that day, according to the criminal complaint.
You have free articles remaining.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the residence after a 911 call. When they arrived, they found the infant lifeless and blue in Marquez’s arms. An officer grabbed the infant and began CPR. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he died Feb. 24.
Marquez was confused and emotional when first-responders arrived. He told police that he fed the child two bottles and the child had vomited, with milk eventually coming out his mouth and nose while he was lying in his bassinet. Marquez said he then realized the baby was not breathing and immediately called the child’s mother, who in turn called 911.
A physician from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin reported a different story — that the infant’s injuries were “diagnostic for abusive head trauma to a reasonable degree of medical certainty.”
Police said the residence smelled of marijuana when they arrived, and the child’s mother told them she had previously caught Marquez smoking marijuana in her home when she was not there.
Marquez was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in 2015 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2011.
In March, a psychologist’s report found that Marquez was incompetent, and therefore not fit to stand trial. The report, however, did say it was likely that he would be competent in the future. In May, Marquez’s competency was restored.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Denise Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Denise Anderson, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Vernon Brinson
Vernon Brinson, Milwaukee, threat to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, disorderly conduct.
Carlos Frias
Carlos Frias, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with drug paraphernalia.
Danni Geyer
Danni Geyer, West Allis, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Cameona Kelly-Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cameona Kelly-Jackson, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Allen Nero
Allen Nero, East Troy, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, possession of a controlled substance, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David Thompson
David Thompson, Milwaukee, battery by prisoners.
Lisa Witt
Lisa Witt, 8600 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, business setting theft (between $10,000 and $100,000), unauthorized use of entity's identifying information or documents
Travis Callow
Travis Callow, 2300 block of Meachem Road, Racine, operating without a license.
Phillip Canady
Phillip Canady, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Eddie Parr
Eddie Parr, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Shawn Peters
Shawn Peters, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, carrying concealed weapon.