Ex-teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student accepts plea deal

RACINE — A former Washington-Caldwell Elementary School eighth-grade teacher accused of having inappropriate conduct with a former student pleaded no contest to reduced charges in court Friday.
Justin D. Spiegelhoff, 37, of Burlington, was initially charged with felony second-degree assault of a child. On Friday, however, he accepted a plea deal extended by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, and pleaded no contest to two felony counts of exposing a child to harmful materials.
Spiegelhoff was soft spoken as he answered questions about the plea before pleading “no contest” to the charges before retired Racine Circuit Court Judge Gerald Ptack, who was filling in for Racine Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen.
In exchange for the plea, the District Attorney’s Office recommended that Spiegelhoff be sentenced to a period of probation to be determined by the court.
As a basis for the new charges, Spiegelhoff’s attorney pointed to the amended criminal complaint. “There is a discussion of phone calls, or at least one phone call, that included a discussion of sexually-related issues between Mr. Spiegelhoff and the victim,” Cafferty said. The victim was 13 years old at the time.
Spiegelhoff faced a jury in July, but after deliberating for more than six hours, the jury of 12 came back hung and a mistrial was declared.
During the trial, phone records showed that 42 phone calls occurred between Spiegelhoff, then 30, and his victim between February and June 2012. The two reportedly spoke more than 10 hours on the phone, with 31 of the phone calls originating from Spiegelhoff.
The conduct reportedly occurred during the 2011-2012 school year at Washington-Caldwell Elementary School, located on Highway 164 in the Tichigan area of the Town of Waterford.
Each felony count carries a maximum penalty of 1.5 years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision, and/or up to a $10,000 fine. The charges also would require Spiegelhoff to register as a sex offender.
A sentencing hearing has been set for May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Original complaint accusations
According to the original criminal complaint, the victim said that she was asked to grab something in the school’s kiln room when Spiegelhoff came up behind her, touched her breasts, played with her bra, kissed her and put his hand down the back of her pants. She also said he took off his shirt to show her his tattoos.
Spiegelhoff reportedly spent extra time with the victim, meeting with her one-on-one. He also allegedly wrote the girl notes and gave her a necklace.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Patrick D Bills
Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of MDMA (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Jamie Coss
Jamie (aka Lust) Coss, 8400 block of Horizon Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Sara R Earvin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sara R Earvin, 4400 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, imitation of controlled substance.
Trevon L Green
Trevon L Green, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery.
Vaughn T Hess
Vaughn T Hess, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ted D Kilpin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ted D Kilpin, East Troy, Wisconsin, theft (business setting between $5,000-$10,000).
Thomas P McCray
Thomas P McCray, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Heather Marie Renner
Heather Marie Renner, 200 block of Schemmer Street, Burlington, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Alexis L Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis L Wood, 1400 block of Fox Tail Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Charles Lamont Anderson
Charles Lamont Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Reginald Harris
Reginald Harris, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ketrell M Martin
Ketrell (aka Marvell Marvell Key) M Martin, 3000 block Gillen Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).
Kasey C Schanen
Kasey C Schanen, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Pamela A Vaughn
Pamela A Vaughn, Madison, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenya L White
Kenya L White, 15000 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of THC.