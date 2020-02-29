Ex-teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student accepts plea deal

During the trial, phone records showed that 42 phone calls occurred between Spiegelhoff, then 30, and his victim between February and June 2012. The two reportedly spoke more than 10 hours on the phone, with 31 of the phone calls originating from Spiegelhoff.

The conduct reportedly occurred during the 2011-2012 school year at Washington-Caldwell Elementary School, located on Highway 164 in the Tichigan area of the Town of Waterford.

Each felony count carries a maximum penalty of 1.5 years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision, and/or up to a $10,000 fine. The charges also would require Spiegelhoff to register as a sex offender.

A sentencing hearing has been set for May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Original complaint accusations

According to the original criminal complaint, the victim said that she was asked to grab something in the school’s kiln room when Spiegelhoff came up behind her, touched her breasts, played with her bra, kissed her and put his hand down the back of her pants. She also said he took off his shirt to show her his tattoos.