You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ex-teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student accepts plea deal
top story
Racine County Circuit Court

Ex-teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student accepts plea deal

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A former Washington-Caldwell Elementary School eighth-grade teacher accused of having inappropriate conduct with a former student pleaded no contest to reduced charges in court Friday.

Justin D. Spiegelhoff, 37, of Burlington, was initially charged with felony second-degree assault of a child. On Friday, however, he accepted a plea deal extended by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, and pleaded no contest to two felony counts of exposing a child to harmful materials.

Spiegelhoff was soft spoken as he answered questions about the plea before pleading “no contest” to the charges before retired Racine Circuit Court Judge Gerald Ptack, who was filling in for Racine Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen.

In exchange for the plea, the District Attorney’s Office recommended that Spiegelhoff be sentenced to a period of probation to be determined by the court.

As a basis for the new charges, Spiegelhoff’s attorney pointed to the amended criminal complaint. “There is a discussion of phone calls, or at least one phone call, that included a discussion of sexually-related issues between Mr. Spiegelhoff and the victim,” Cafferty said. The victim was 13 years old at the time.

Spiegelhoff faced a jury in July, but after deliberating for more than six hours, the jury of 12 came back hung and a mistrial was declared.

During the trial, phone records showed that 42 phone calls occurred between Spiegelhoff, then 30, and his victim between February and June 2012. The two reportedly spoke more than 10 hours on the phone, with 31 of the phone calls originating from Spiegelhoff.

The conduct reportedly occurred during the 2011-2012 school year at Washington-Caldwell Elementary School, located on Highway 164 in the Tichigan area of the Town of Waterford.

Each felony count carries a maximum penalty of 1.5 years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision, and/or up to a $10,000 fine. The charges also would require Spiegelhoff to register as a sex offender.

A sentencing hearing has been set for May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Original complaint accusations

According to the original criminal complaint, the victim said that she was asked to grab something in the school’s kiln room when Spiegelhoff came up behind her, touched her breasts, played with her bra, kissed her and put his hand down the back of her pants. She also said he took off his shirt to show her his tattoos.

Spiegelhoff reportedly spent extra time with the victim, meeting with her one-on-one. He also allegedly wrote the girl notes and gave her a necklace.

Justin Spiegelhoff

Spiegelhoff

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News