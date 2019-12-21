You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ex-register of deeds facing solicitation charges set to appear in court in March
0 comments
top story
Update

Ex-register of deeds facing solicitation charges set to appear in court in March

{{featured_button_text}}

Tyson Fettes, the former Racine County register of deeds and a former Burlington town supervisor who is facing charges after a sex-trafficking operation was uncovered in Rockford, Ill., is scheduled to next appear in court early in 2020.

Fettes appeared in Winnebago County, Ill., court on Dec. 13, but court records indicate that not much happened at that hearing. The case is set to pick up again on March 4, when a status hearing is scheduled at the Winnebago County Justice Center, 650 W. State St., in Rockford.

Fettes’ attorney, Elder Granger, previously said that the defense was asking for additional police reports and video evidence that led to charges being filed against 33-year-old Fettes, of Burlington.

Between March 9 and May 29, Rockford police investigated two lingerie shops in that city — Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St., Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said during a news conference on Aug. 20.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Peggy D. Smith, the owner of Chantilly Lace, who is charged with 12 counts of promoting a place of prostitution.

During the news conference, Hite Ross read the names and birth dates of 27 men, including Fettes, who are facing charges for soliciting and patronizing prostitutes stemming from two alleged separate encounters with different prostitutes between March 9 and May 23.

Granger had previously said the indictments were based on vehicles parked in parking lots at or near the two establishments.

Fettes and the other 26 individuals were formally indicted in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Aug. 28.

Fettes is charged with two felony counts of patronizing a prostitute and two misdemeanor counts of soliciting a sexual act.

As part of the indictment, Fettes was charged with an additional felony — entering a place of prostitution with the intent to solicit a sex act.

In Illinois, Class 4 felonies are punishable with up to one to three years in prison, and the maximum sentence for a Class A misdemeanors is up to one year in jail.

After the charges, Fettes resigned from the Town of Burlington Board during a meeting on Sept. 12.

Tyson Fettes

Fettes
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Burlington town official indicted in prostitution sting

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Former Racine County Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes, who is a Burlington Town supervisor, has been indicted in connection with a sex-trafficking operation that was uncovered in Rockford, Ill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News