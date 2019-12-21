Ex-register of deeds facing solicitation charges set to appear in court in March

Tyson Fettes, the former Racine County register of deeds and a former Burlington town supervisor who is facing charges after a sex-trafficking operation was uncovered in Rockford, Ill., is scheduled to next appear in court early in 2020.
Fettes appeared in Winnebago County, Ill., court on Dec. 13, but court records indicate that not much happened at that hearing. The case is set to pick up again on March 4, when a status hearing is scheduled at the Winnebago County Justice Center, 650 W. State St., in Rockford.
Fettes’ attorney, Elder Granger, previously said that the defense was asking for additional police reports and video evidence that led to charges being filed against 33-year-old Fettes, of Burlington.
Between March 9 and May 29, Rockford police investigated two lingerie shops in that city — Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St., Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said during a news conference on Aug. 20.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Peggy D. Smith, the owner of Chantilly Lace, who is charged with 12 counts of promoting a place of prostitution.
During the news conference, Hite Ross read the names and birth dates of 27 men, including Fettes, who are facing charges for soliciting and patronizing prostitutes stemming from two alleged separate encounters with different prostitutes between March 9 and May 23.
You have free articles remaining.
Granger had previously said the indictments were based on vehicles parked in parking lots at or near the two establishments.
Fettes and the other 26 individuals were formally indicted in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Aug. 28.
Fettes is charged with two felony counts of patronizing a prostitute and two misdemeanor counts of soliciting a sexual act.
As part of the indictment, Fettes was charged with an additional felony — entering a place of prostitution with the intent to solicit a sex act.
In Illinois, Class 4 felonies are punishable with up to one to three years in prison, and the maximum sentence for a Class A misdemeanors is up to one year in jail.
After the charges, Fettes resigned from the Town of Burlington Board during a meeting on Sept. 12.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabrielle R Finch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gabrielle R Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Jamie O Gill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie O Gill, 500 block of 10th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Letephia Y Hiler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Letephia Y Hiler, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, fail to cause child to attend school (5-year-old kindergarten), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Desmen H Pete
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Desmen H Pete, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline R Robinson
Jacqueline R Robinson, Rochester, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of narcotic drugs, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Justin V Pierce
Justin V Pierce, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marissa M Rangel
Marissa M Rangel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Taurean L White
Taurean L White, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert N Franklin
Robert N Franklin, Chicago, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Mark A Benson
Mark A Benson, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Jason Cagle
Jason Cagle, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams).