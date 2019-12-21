Ex-register of deeds facing solicitation charges set to appear in court in March

Tyson Fettes, the former Racine County register of deeds and a former Burlington town supervisor who is facing charges after a sex-trafficking operation was uncovered in Rockford, Ill., is scheduled to next appear in court early in 2020.

Fettes appeared in Winnebago County, Ill., court on Dec. 13, but court records indicate that not much happened at that hearing. The case is set to pick up again on March 4, when a status hearing is scheduled at the Winnebago County Justice Center, 650 W. State St., in Rockford.

Fettes’ attorney, Elder Granger, previously said that the defense was asking for additional police reports and video evidence that led to charges being filed against 33-year-old Fettes, of Burlington.

Between March 9 and May 29, Rockford police investigated two lingerie shops in that city — Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St., Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said during a news conference on Aug. 20.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Peggy D. Smith, the owner of Chantilly Lace, who is charged with 12 counts of promoting a place of prostitution.