RACINE — A 34-year-old woman who lived in Racine and now resides in Kenosha allegedly collected more than $20,000 in food benefits that she shouldn't have, according to a criminal complaint.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported that it started investigating Heather Rosemary Thrasher, whose current address is listed on the 3900 block of 51st Avenue in Kenosha, in March 2018.
According to online court records, Thrasher failed to appear in court for a hearing in Racine County Tuesday.
The Racine County Workforce Development Center had informed the Sheriff's Office about Thrasher, suspecting that she had lied on FoodShare assistance applications.
According to the criminal complaint, Thrasher never revealed that she had, since April 2012, been living with a man with whom she was raising a child. From October 2014 through July 2016, Thrasher and the man lived on the 5200 block of Taylor Avenue in the City of Racine.
During that time, the man was employed, according to the Sheriff's Office, and Thrasher never reported his income on her FoodShare applications.
Thrasher was reportedly overpaid $20,045.
She has been charged with one count of misstating facts in a food stamp application with a value of benefit over $5,000, which is a felony.
Court records don't show any prior convictions for Thrasher.
She robbed everyone of us. Imagine how much this really goes on. We need to prosecute her to the fully extent and everyone after her that does this.
I see probation in her future.
