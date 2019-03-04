CALEDONIA — A former Racine Raiders offensive lineman was arrested Friday after an illegal gun part was allegedly found at his home in the 3500 block of River Bend Drive, just west of John H. Batten Airport.
Three federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, as well as the Caledonia Police Department, reportedly collaborated in the investigation.
Victor Cobian, 36, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a felony count of converting a weapon to provide full-automatic fire. According to online records, he was being held as of Monday in the Racine County Jail on $50,000 bail.
The part, known as an “Auto Sear,” allows semi-automatic rifles to fire as if they were fully automatic, according to a criminal complaint. The one that Cobian allegedly had at his home “was not serialized,” meaning that it was not manufactured by a licensed manufacturer, police said.
If an auto sear manufactured after November 1981 is added to an AR-15 rifle and combined with certain parts from an M16 rifle, it will legally become "a machinegun," according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Fully automatic weapons manufactured after 1986 are illegal in the U.S.
According to WideOpenSpaces.com, a hunting and fishing website, an auto sear “allows a regular semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, with a couple of M-16 parts thrown in, (to) shoot fully automatic.”
An auto sear thus has a similar function to a bump stock, which were made illegal in the U.S. in December — although the new rule won't go into effect until March 26, according to ATF.gov.
According to official reports, bump stocks allowed Stephen Paddock to run through more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition in 10 minutes during the Oct. 1, 2017, massacre at theMandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas that left 58 dead and more than 800 injured.
Cobian’s auto sear was found inside a bag full of firearm parts, according to investigators, although no other illegal firearms or accessories were noted in Cobain's criminal complaint. The auto sear was taken into custody by an ATF special agent, police said.
Law enforcement reported that the search warrant at Cobian's home was executed by the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security Investigations and Caledonia police.
When asked why a search warrant had been issued on Cobian’s home, an ATF spokeswoman said that the bureau “does not comment on those types of investigations.” Caledonia police could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Past weapons incidents
Cobian has two prior convictions for weapon-related offenses: possessing a dangerous weapon as a person under 18 in 2002 and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon in March 2018. He also has convictions for resisting/obstructing in 2000, and misdemeanor battery and theft in 2003.
He has also been fined for prohibited hunting practices, including possessing untagged raw pelts in 2017 in Racine County and illegal use of bait in 2015 in Milwaukee County.
If convicted on the latest charge, Cobain could face up to 12½ years of imprisonment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Cobian's length of tenure with the Raiders could not confirmed as of Monday, although his photo does show up on the team's website.
