Ex-Racine cop, now a sex offender, to be released and live on Durand Ave. after 12 years behind bars

RACINE — In its required public notification whenever a sex offender is released to live in the community, the Racine Police Department on Thursday reported that one of its former officers, Damen R. Lowe, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2010 for the sexual assault of a teenage girl, is to be released on May 31.

He is expected to reside at 4606 Durand Ave. upon release.

As of Thursday, Lowe, 47, remained incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Lowe resigned from the RPD when his trial began 12 years ago, on June 1, 2010.

He was accused of molesting and abusing a girl over several years, when the girl was ages of 12-15. At trial, the girl and her friends recounted that Lowe had hit the girl with a belt and his hands, and repeatedly forced her to engage in sexual activity.

Lowe maintained his innocence throughout court proceedings, but lost an appeal in 2013 and has remained incarcerated since.

The RPD's notice Thursday stated that "Lowe was convicted of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child" in addition to "4 counts of Exposing a Child to Harmful Materials." He is not allowed any unsupervised contact with minors, cannot consume drugs and may not contact the victim. He is also "required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring" in addition to all standard requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Lowe is to remain on the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.