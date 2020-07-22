Ex-Racine Catholic school teacher charged with child abuse for grabbing student's head; student reportedly singing 'Frozen' song

RACINE — A former teacher at Our Lady of Grace Academy has been charged with felony physical abuse of a child following a January incident when she allegedly grabbed a student's head "from behind and snapped (the student's) head back."
The teacher, Bernadette B. Brownson-Borcher, 71, of Mount Pleasant, also previously worked at St. Catherine's High School as an art teacher.
According to a criminal complaint:
The incident leading to the charges took place on Jan. 17 at Our Lady of Grace Academy, formerly known as St. Edward's Grade School, at 1435 Grove Ave.
Four students were "singing a song from the new 'Frozen' movie when" Brownson-Borcher walked up behind one of the students. Brownson-Borcher then placed her right hand on the student's forehead and her left hand on the student's chin, and then "quickly (and) abruptly snapped (the student's) head back," according to what the student and the other students who witnessed the incident told police.
The student was later taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and diagnosed with a minor strain or sprain, according to police. The student's mother told police that the student now has ongoing pain resulting from muscle tightness in their neck, and that the student is now undergoing physical therapy.
Brownson-Borcher reportedly told the students "I meant to cover your mouth." A teaching assistant who was in the room said that she did not see the incident, but that Brownson-Borcher claimed "I only put my hands on her mouth."
According to the complaint, when Brownson-Borcher was interviewed by police, she "denied putting hands on" the student. She claimed to have "reached her hand out" near the student "and may have brushed against" the student.
She made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday via Zoom, records show, when a $1,000 signature bond was set.
The criminal complaint was initially filed in May by the Racine County District Attorney's Office following an investigation by the Racine Police Department. A status conference has been scheduled for Aug. 20.
Brownson-Borcher is being represented by Attorney Patrick Cafferty.
In an emailed statement, Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which runs Our Lady of Grace, stated, "A former art teacher, Ms. Borcher is no longer employed with Our Lady of Grace Academy or any of the Siena Catholic Schools of Racine effective January 17, 2020."
The statement also read, "In accordance with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Safe Environment requirements, we hold our employees and volunteers to high standards of ethical conduct to ensure our students, families, faculty, and staff feel comfortable and secure. Any inappropriate behavior on the part of employees, contract workers, volunteers, parents, visitors, job seekers, and employers that jeopardizes the safety and/or security of our school environments will result in swift and corrective action."
Today's mugshots: July 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bernadette B Brownson-Borcher
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bernadette B Brownson-Borcher, 4200 block of Taylor Harbor, Racine, physical abuse of child.
Stephania C Puckett
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Stephania (aka Berlinda Ann Spears) C Puckett, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon).
Infinity A Robinson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Infinity (aka Aireionna Burton) A Robinson, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Darriel M Gunn Jr.
Darriel M Gunn Jr., 3400 block of Spruce Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed knife.
Patrick W Scruggs
Patrick (aka Shannon Salerno) W Scruggs, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Caledonia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brenda Howard
Brenda Howard, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Bennie R Nunn
Bennie (aka Benny Davidson) R Nunn, 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Kei Nari M Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kei Nari M Wilson, 1100 block of Main Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah J Krachey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sarah (aka Sarah Jaxs) J Krachey, 2600 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
