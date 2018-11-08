RACINE COUNTY — A chemical engineer and the former owner of at least two pharmaceutical companies has been charged with impersonating Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave via email in an attempt to build up a new business.
Carl E. Sheeley Jr., 55, of the 1100 block of Main Street, allegedly emailed at least 86 press releases that looked like they were sent by Racine County, but were actually from his own private email account. The releases reportedly included a falsified quote from Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs.
Sheeley has been charged with unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, which is a felony.
According to the criminal complaint:
In July, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office started investigating “a series of fraudulent emails” allegedly sent by Sheeley.
The emails were sent using official Racine County letterhead and appeared to have been written by Delagrave, although Delagrave never wrote them, according to law enforcement.
Investigators found that the press releases were sent from the email address, “RacineCountyPR@gmail.com,” which is not associated with a Racine County account, according to the criminal complaint.
Racine County IT Department employees investigated the emails and asked Dobbs if he ever said the quote that was attributed to him in the press release. Dobbs, who is a former police officer, said he never said what was quoted in the allegedly falsified press release. He then alerted the Sheriff’s Office of the emails.
Dobbs did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
A Sheriff’s Office investigator issued a subpoena to Google for records connected to the email. Google responded, showing that “86 different emails using the fraudulent Racine County letterhead press release” were sent on June 14 and June 15. Google also revealed to the investigator that the phone number associated with the account belonged to Sheeley.
The Journal Times was unable to obtain a copy of the email in time for publication, but the criminal complaint stated that the emails appeared to be an attempt by Sheeley to gain credibility for his business: CK Materials, Inc. The press release claimed that CK Materials, Inc. was about to expand into a new facility, law enforcement said.
According to the criminal complaint, a Racine County employee told an investigator that Sheeley has run several businesses “into the ground.”
Shuttered businesses
Sheeley was once a somewhat well-known business owner in southeastern Wisconsin. According to a 2014 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article, Sheeley purchased Fontarome Chemical Inc. — a pharmaceutical manufacturer — in 2004 and helped it grow over the next several years. It was based in St. Francis in Milwaukee County.
Sheeley was featured by the Milwaukee Business Journal twice after he bought Fontarome, and met with White House officials in 2012 alongside other area business owners and then-Mayor John Dickert, a visit that received media attention including from The Journal Times.
However, during that time, his business was cited numerous times for safety violations. In 2012, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a $51,800 fine after a fire damaged much of the building. Two years later, another fine of nearly $500,000 was issued for violations related to exposing employees to dangerous chemicals (like thionyl chloride), not having proper safety equipment, and improper ventilation.
And yet, when OSHA issued its fine in 2014, Sheeley had already sold Fontarome to a Milwaukee investment group. At that time, Fontarome Chemical Inc. was already $5.7 million in debt.
The business reopened soon after as Apiscent Labs LLC. Four years later, Apiscent filed for receivership under Sheeley’s leadership after it went into default on its debt, according to a Journal Sentinel report.
Racine County court records show that Sheeley was sued for $188,570.50 by the owner of a Mequon pharmaceutical company in 2013. Sheeley lost the case and is still paying off the debt via garnishment, according to court records. Racine Country Club unsuccessfully sued Sheeley in 2014.
Sheeley’s LinkedIn profile claims that CK Materials, Inc. “is a U.S. manufacturer of fine chemicals for the pharmaceutical, flavor, fragrance, and adjacent markets headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin. With a world-class Scientific Advisory Board with over 200 years of hands-on synthetic organic chemical research and development expertise, CKM’s R&D team is exceptional at developing commercially viable processes.”
Apiscent’s business description was almost identical, according to a Journal Sentinel article from June, which said that Apiscent was a “manufacturer of flavors, fragrances and pharmaceutical chemicals.”
The Journal Times can find no other records of CK Materials, Inc. besides on LinkedIn and in one entry on bizapedia.com, where it is stated that the company was incorporated in December 2017 by Mawicke & Goisman, S.C., a law firm in Milwaukee.
Apiscent was founded before Fontarome even closed. And the falsified press releases from CK Materials, Inc. were sent the same month that Apiscent folded.
Mawicke & Goisman, S.C. did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Potential punishment
If convicted, Sheeley faces up to six years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Online court records show that a preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
