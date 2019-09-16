RACINE — A former employee of The Maple Table faces a felony charge for allegedly using a key he kept to enter the restaurant after-hours the day after he was fired.
Erasmo L. Guzman, 44, of the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, is charged with one felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct for a previous incident he had never been arrested for.
According to the criminal complaint:
Guzman was fired from The Maple Table, 520 Main St., on Sept. 7 because he did not show up to work. He showed up at about 5:30 p.m. the next day after the restaurant closed and asked to speak with the head chef so he could get his job back.
The head chef was gone, so Guzman went to Toad Hall with two other Maple Table employees. He left to smoke a cigarette but never came back.
One of the employees got a call that someone had tripped the alarm system at the restaurant a few minutes after Guzman left Toad Hall. The employee went back to The Maple table and found that a bottle of whiskey was missing from behind the bar.
Security footage from Lakeview Pharmacy reportedly showed Guzman going into the restaurant at the time the alarm was tripped.
Several days later, Guzman returned to the restaurant and sat near the back door. Employees called police and Guzman was arrested. An officer also found a Xanax pill in Guzman’s pocket.
Guzman also had a warrant out for his arrest since May 9, after he allegedly beat a woman who was sleeping at her residence. Guzman allegedly hit her in the head 30 times and damaged her glasses and phone in the assault.
Guzman made an initial court appearance on Monday for the burglary charge and had a signature bond set at $1,000, records show. In the assault case, Guzman also made an initial appearance Monday, during which a $500 signature bond was set.
His next appearance for the assault case is a status conference on Nov. 18, and his next appearance for the burglary case is a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2.
