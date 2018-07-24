DOVER — A registered nurse who formerly worked at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center is facing multiple felony counts for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate and fraudulently giving her prescription drugs.
Jeremy J. Deppisch, 47, of the 8700 block of West Whispering Oaks Court, Franklin, is charged with three felony counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff, one felony count of office fraud, and misdemeanor counts of theft and making a false prescription.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff's Office investigator responded to Ellsworth Correctional, 21425 Spring St., Dover, to look into reports of a nurse having a sexual relationship with an inmate. The investigator discovered that Deppisch had sexual encounters with an inmate on three separate days in January.
Deppisch would allegedly call the inmate to the Health Services unit or meet her during meal times. On at least one occasion, there were too many people around, so Deppisch allegedly called her back later to pick up a false prescription of amoxicillin.
The doctor who was listed as the prescriber for the amoxicillin was reportedly out of the country on the day it was written. The head nurse also informed authorities that the inmate was never logged into the Health Services Unit visit records during the period.
Deppisch made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a signature bond was set at $10,000, online records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.
Department of Correction responds
Tristan Cook, communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, said in an email that Deppisch has not been employed at the DOC since February. Deppisch began working with the department in March 2017.
"The Department of Corrections has no tolerance for sexual harassment or sexual abuse," Cook said. "All employees are held to high standards of ethics and professionalism and any identified violations of department work rules will be addressed in line with the state law."
Cook added: "When the department received allegations of misconduct in this case, we began an internal investigation and contacted local law enforcement."
Cook said he was not able to elaborate on the department's investigation because Deppisch has been criminally charged.
Other recent issues
Last December a former Ellsworth guard, Katherine Rekau, of Racine, was sentenced for having sexual relations with a female inmate in 2016.
Though initially charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault by a correctional staff member and eight counts of felony bail jumping, Rekau took a plea deal and was sentenced to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of felony bail jumping. She was sentenced to seven years of probation and a nine-month stayed sentence.
And four months later in April, two inmates escaped from the facility. One, Christine Abel, was found about a week later in Green Bay, but the other, Jennifer Drost, was not located for more than a month.