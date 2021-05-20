Ex-Caledonia parks manager accused of embezzlement faces new charges for filing false tax returns

CALEDONIA — James F. Svoboda III, the former parks manager for the Village of Caledonia who also worked with and still lives in Mount Pleasant, is facing more criminal charges related to his alleged embezzlement of $335,912.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue on Thursday announced that Svoboda is being charged with six new felony counts of filing a false income tax return, in addition to prior filed felony charges including theft, misconduct in public office and forgery.

According to online court records, the 44-year-old is now facing 20 criminal charges, 19 of them felonies. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Jan. 2, 2020.

The allegations against him include using public dollars for gambling, purchasing vacations, electronics, having work done, clothing on his personal vehicles and furniture.

Svoboda, in his roles overseeing “revenue functions for the parks, cemetery, vendors and suppliers” according to the DOR, allegedly “was able to steal money from individuals using park and cemetery services and, ultimately, have the money deposited into his bank account.”