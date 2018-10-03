RACINE — Matthew Baumhardt, the ex-Burlington Police sergeant accused of committing a sexual assault while on duty, made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Attorney Jenelle L. Glasbrenner, representing Baumhardt, said that her client intends to plead not guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and official misconduct in public office, all of which are felonies. He faces up to 23½ years in prison and a fine of $60,000.
Baumhardt, 30, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing, during which the prosecution would have been tasked with presenting enough evidence to prove that a trial would be necessary.
An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 15.
At the request of the prosecution, Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a $10,000 signature bond for Baumhardt, with the added stipulation that he makes no contact with the alleged victim.
He was also ordered to provide fingerprints and a DNA sample after Wednesday’s hearing.
Angelina Gabriele, a deputy Kenosha County district attorney, is acting as the special prosecutor on this case. Kenosha County officials handled the investigation of the sexual assault Baumhardt is accused of committing on July 29 so that Racine County investigators could avoid a potential conflict of interest in the case. Baumhardt was placed on administrative leave from the Burlington Police Department on Aug. 1 and resigned 22 days later.
Baumhardt lives in Salem Lakes in western Kenosha County.