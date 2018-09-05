RACINE COUNTY — The Kenosha County District Attorney's office has filed charges against former Burlington Police Department Sgt. Matthew Baumhardt, who is alleged to have used his police vehicle to drive an intoxicated woman to a discreet location to have sex with her, although he claims the woman blackmailed him and forced his participation in the incident.
Baumhardt is charged with two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and official misconduct, also a felony.
Baumhardt, who was a seven-year veteran of the department, was put on administrative leave on Aug. 1 as Kenosha County officials investigated the case. He submitted his resignation to the Police Department on Aug. 23. He had been serving as the department's K-9 officer.
The complaint
According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court:
On July 29, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department detectives were asked to investigate an alleged assault that occurred on July 28. Kenosha County officials investigated and are prosecuting the case at the request of Racine County officials to avoid a conflict of interest in the case.
A woman told officials that she, her boyfriend and some friends had attended an event in Burlington on July 28. Afterwards, they visited a few bars in town.
The complainant stated she left early because she was upset with her boyfriend, was highly intoxicated, had her shoes off and decided to walk home to Waterford.
At one point she tripped over the railroad tracks and injured her legs and feet. When she got up and started walking again she heard a male voice call out to her and saw Baumhardt with his K-9 partner in a dark police vehicle.
She walked over to where Baumhardt was parked and said she was upset and crying when she spoke with him. She said she asked if there was anyone who could give her a ride because she was upset with her boyfriend, he was drunk and she did not want to ride with him.
According to the complainant, Baumhardt wrote down her name and told her to put her hands on the squad car so he could pat her down. She said she asked Baumhardt if she was under arrest. She said that when he patted her down he put his fingers under her clothes, eventually putting his fingers inside her.
Afterward, he said he would give her a ride and asked if she "would do me a favor?" She said Baumhardt never told her what the favor was.
The complainant said that once they were in the car, Baumhardt asked her to keep her head down. They drove for three to five minutes to a location she did not know. She remembered there was wet grass and they went inside a warehouse-type building that was dark.
The complainant said Baumhardt reminded her that she owed him a favor, asked her get on her knees and perform a sex act. She said she tried to perform oral sex but was gagging and told him she felt like she was going to throw up. She said that Baumhardt then asked her to get up, bent her over a railing and had intercourse with her.
Afterwards she threw up in the grass outside his SUV. She then stated that Baumhardt drove her to her apartment.
The next morning, she told a friend, who told her to go to the hospital and report it. She searched for K-9 officers online, saw Baumhardt's photo and recognized him immediately.
The complainant said she did not want to engage in the sexual acts but never said no because Baumhardt was an officer with a gun and a dog and she was afraid he would retaliate or force her to engage in sexual acts. She said she was also afraid he would leave her in the building and not give her a ride home.
Baumhardt's side of the story
The investigators confirmed that Baumhardt was on duty during the reported time of the incident. Also there was no radio traffic or communication from Baumhardt from 1:47 a.m. to 3:24 a.m. on that date. Baumhardt was wearing a body camera at the time but did not activate it during his encounter with the complainant.
Baumhardt told investigators he had been on duty and had met the complainant. He said she had fallen into him and her chest brushed his arm. He said she had commented that he had touched her inappropriately but he said he did not.
Baumhardt said that the complainant had said that if he did not have sex with her and give her a ride home, she would make a complaint against him for raping her.
The defendant said he told the woman he did not want to have sex with her because he was married and was afraid he could lose his job. He said he was afraid his job and marriage would be in jeopardy so he decided to do what the woman said.
Baumhardt took her to the old water treatment facility at 640 S. Pine St., where he trained his police dog. There, he said, the complainant initiated sexual contact. He stated that afterward he felt like he had been raped because she had blackmailed him to have sex with her.
Baumhardt's initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., in Racine.