Ex-Burlington cop will serve one year for sexual assault

RACINE — A former City of Burlington police sergeant accused of sexual assault while on duty was sentenced Monday to spend one year in jail as a condition of probation.
"You were sober, you were on duty, you were in charge,” Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg said. "You let down our family, you let down your community, and you certainly let down your colleagues in the Burlington Police Department. And you have to be held responsible for what this court finds is corrupt."
Matthew Baumhardt, 31, who now lives in Campbellsport, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of official misconduct and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault after the July 28 encounter with a Waterford woman.
Two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault were amended down to two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. Each of the original charges would have carried a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $25,000.
Baumhardt had been on the City of Burlington police force since 2011 before being placed on leave on Aug. 1. He later resigned on Aug. 23.
To avoid a potential conflict of interest, Racine County officials asked a special prosecutor and investigators from Kenosha County to handle the case.
The state recommended a nine-month sentence in the Racine County Jail for one of the fourth-degree sexual assault charges to which Baumhardt pleaded no contest. For the rest of the charges, three years’ probation was recommended, online records show.
The night in question
According to the criminal complaint, a woman told Kenosha County investigators that while drunk on July 28, she asked Baumhardt, who was on duty, for a ride home. Baumhardt reportedly drove the woman to an old water treatment facility at 640 S. Pine St., where he trained his K-9 officer.
There, she said Baumhardt asked her to perform a sex act on him, and then she said he had intercourse with her. The woman said she was afraid to say no because Baumhardt was an officer, and she feared retaliation or that he would not take her home.
The next morning, the woman reported the incident at the hospital. She searched for K-9 officers online, saw Baumhardt’s photo and recognized him immediately.
Burlington Police reports indicated that Baumhardt was on duty on July 28, and there was no radio traffic or contact from him between 1:47 a.m. and 3:24 a.m.
Baumhardt claimed the woman initiated sexual contact. He told investigators that the woman threatened to report him for rape if he did not have sex with her.
Baumhardt said he told her he did not want to have sex with her because he was married and was afraid he could lose his job. Because of this, he said, he decided to cooperate and do what the woman asked. He stated that afterward he felt like he had been raped because she had blackmailed him to have sex with her.
