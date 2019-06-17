Ex-Burlington cop to serve one year in jail for sexual assault

RACINE — A former City of Burlington police sergeant accused of sexual assault while on duty was sentenced Monday to one year in jail as a condition of probation.
Matthew R. Baumhardt, 31, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of official misconduct and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault after a July 2018 encounter with a Waterford woman.
“July 29, 2018, I was raped. This is what I know as fact," the woman said during Monday's hearing. "I was approached by a man who used his power and status to intimidate me, deceive me into trusting him and who manipulated his power to rape me."
The victim said she reported her rape because she believed it was the right thing to do, and she wanted to help prevent something like this from happening to someone else.
"A crime was committed by a man who was pledged to protect and serve this community and the citizens within that community. A man whose occupation is to uphold the law," the victim said. "There are certain people in society that are supposed to be held to a higher standard, people that hold trust and hold power and those who vow to protect ... the man who raped me took that power and used it to hold fear over me. He used his power to manipulate me and harm me."
Both defense and the state asked for a joint recommendation of nine months in jail for Baumhardt, in addition to three years of probation.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg sentenced Baumhardt to three years' probation for the official misconduct charge. As a condition of the probation term, Laufenberg ordered Baumhardt to spend one year in jail. She withheld sentencing on the rest of the charges, also requiring Baumhardt to register as a sex offender until the end of his probation.
"You were sober, you were on duty, you were in charge,” Laufenberg said. "You let down your family, you let down your community and you certainly let down your colleagues in the (City of) Burlington Police Department. And you have to be held responsible for what this court finds is corrupt."
Baumhardt, formerly of Salem Lakes and now of Campbellsport, kept his head down for most of the hearing, apologized to his family, community and other law enforcement officers.
"I am embarrassed and disappointed by my choices that I made that night," Baumhardt said. "I enjoyed being a police officer and felt truly honored to be promoted to be a K-9 handler. Because of my actions that night with (the victim), I have thrown away those dreams."
Since the incident, Baumhardt said that he has refocused on his marriage and children. "I have failed them, yet they have not failed me," Baumhardt said. "I am eternally grateful for that."
The night in question
The victim told investigators that while drunk on July 29, she asked Baumhardt, who was on duty, for a ride home. At first, Baumhardt reportedly said he could not give her a ride, but later allegedly said he would if the woman did Baumhardt a favor.
Baumhardt reportedly drove the woman to an old water treatment facility at 640 S. Pine St., where he trained his K-9, according to the criminal complaint.
There, she said Baumhardt asked her to perform a sex act on him, and then she said he had intercourse with her. The woman said she was afraid to say no because Baumhardt was an officer and she feared retaliation or that he would not take her home.
Later, the complaint states that Baumhardt said he told the victim he did not want to have sex with her because he was married and was afraid he could lose his job.
Because of this, he said, he decided to cooperate and do what the woman asked. He stated that afterward he felt like he had been raped because she had blackmailed him to have sex with her.
"You turn it around and call and infer that the victim was blackmailing you and that, in fact, you felt raped and you were the victim," Laufenberg said. "Another level of victimization."
Baumhardt had been on the City of Burlington police force since 2011 before being placed on leave on Aug. 1. He later resigned on Aug. 23.
State vs. defense
At the request of Racine County officials, Special Prosecutor Angelina Gabriel from the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office handled the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
Gabriel pointed to the fact that Baumhardt lied to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigators, who were called in to investigate to avoid a potential conflict of interest by law enforcement agencies in Racine County.
"He tells them she is the one who was lying, that she is manipulating the situation and that she threatened to blackmail," Gabriel said. "Had they believed him, she could have been arrested for obstructing, and I can't help but wonder how far he would have taken that lie."
Baumhardt's attorney, Jenelle Glasbrenner, said that friends and family of Baumhardt call him a good husband and father, kind, committed, considerate, and someone who goes above and beyond, and this incident was a temporary lapse of judgment.
"Everything about Mr. Baumhardt was great until this event, and this event is certainly something he wishes he could take back, something that he regrets," Glasbrenner said.