RACINE — Matthew Baumhardt, the former Burlington sergeant charged with sexual assault and official misconduct, pleaded not guilty in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday morning.
Baumhardt is charged with two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and official misconduct, also a felony, after an encounter with a Waterford woman on July 28. The Burlington Police Department put Baumhardt on administrative leave on Aug. 1 and, on Aug. 23, Baumhardt submitted his resignation.
Kenosha County investigated the case and filed the criminal complaint Sept. 4 in Racine County.
Baumhardt, who is not in custody, entered his not-guilty plea Thursday morning while accompanied by his lawyer, Jenelle Glasbrenner. A status conference was set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
The woman told investigators that she was drunk that night and had asked Baumhardt to help her get a ride home.
The complainant said that once they were in the car, Baumhardt asked her to keep her head down. They drove for three to five minutes to a location she did not know. She remembered there was wet grass, and they went inside a warehouse-type building that was dark.
The complainant said Baumhardt reminded her that she owed him a favor and asked her to get on her knees and perform a sex act. She said she tried to perform oral sex but was gagging and told him she felt like she was going to throw up. She said that Baumhardt then asked her to get up, bent her over a railing and had intercourse with her.
The complainant said she did not want to engage in the sexual acts but never said no because Baumhardt was an officer with a gun and a police dog, and she was afraid he would retaliate or force her to engage in sexual acts. She said she was also afraid he would leave her in the building and not give her a ride home.
Baumhardt told the investigators that the woman threatened to report him for rape if he did not have sex with her.
The officer said he told the woman he did not want to have sex with her because he was married and was afraid he could lose his job. He said he was afraid his job and marriage would be in jeopardy, so he decided to do what the woman said.
Baumhardt took her to the old water treatment facility at 640 S. Pine St., where he trained his police dog. There, he said, the complainant initiated sexual contact. He stated that afterward he felt like he had been raped because she had blackmailed him to have sex with her.
