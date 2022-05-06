Everything we know about Friday's critical incident on Byrd Avenue in Racine

RACINE — A five-hour “critical incident” that began Friday morning in the City of Racine concluded with a man wanted for parole violation being taken into custody at around 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The man was seen in handcuffs being calmly led out of an apartment building at 4918 Byrd Ave., at Byrd’s intersection with Perry Avenue two blocks west of Ohio Street, while surrounded by law enforcement personnel and Racine Fire Department firefighter/paramedics.

No injuries were reported, although the suspect was taken to be medically cleared after being arrested, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The suspect has been identified by the RCSO as Shadaun J. Marks, 26, with his address being listed as the apartment building he was arrested in. According to the RCSO, “Marks was wanted for a parole violation for a burglary conviction in Wisconsin and a failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine from Indiana.

“Marks has a history of fleeing law enforcement and being in possession of firearms.”

The Sheriff’s Office reported that when the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and U.S. Marshals arrived to arrest Marks on a warrant, “he barricaded himself within the residence,” at which point a perimeter was established and negotiators were called in.

Don't believe everything you see online Rumors circulated throughout the day Friday that a "critical incident" on Byrd Avenue was somehow related to a body being found on Taylor Avenue Wednesday or the April 24 killing of a mother of six from Racine, Brittany Booker. In the end, according to law enforcement, the standoff was entirely unrelated to those other high-profile cases, but rather was the result of a man wanted for parole violation who barricaded himself in his apartment.

Events

According to RCSO Lt. Michael Luell, the operation began at 9:12 a.m. Friday.

An alert from the Sheriff’s Office that was sent to smartphones in the late morning Friday advised those within two blocks of the area to “shelter in place” and for the public to “avoid the area.”

Multiple witness said that, in the late morning, they saw a woman and multiple children exit the apartment; the woman and children were then taken away in an ambulance.

Several dozen law enforcement officers were in the neighborhood for more than four hours, many of them armed with rifles and wearing protective tactical gear. A SWAT squad arrived on scene at around 12:10 p.m. A Racine County Sheriff’s Office armored vehicle also responded.

A Journal Times reporter on scene heard a law enforcement officer on a megaphone at around noon, saying that a suspect was “under arrest.”

At around 1:05 p.m., a flash bang was deployed.

Soon after, law enforcement moved in on the building. Luell said there was no reported use of force against Marks as he was taken into custody.

An “all clear” message was issued at around 2 p.m.

The neighborhood surrounding 4918 Byrd Ave. includes number of apartment buildings, the Home Harbor of Racine Assisted Living Community, Starbuck Middle School, Hantschel Park, the former Giese Elementary site and the Star Roller Rink.

Agencies involved in Friday’s operation included the RCSO, U.S. Marshals, Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department and Racine Fire Bells.

In a statement, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said “I want to thank the citizens who patiently allowed the Racine Police Department, the U.S. Marshals, and the Sheriff’s Office to work together to take Mr. Marks into custody — while the Racine Fire Department stood at the ready to provide any needed emergency medical care. One of the most important jobs in law enforcement is public safety, and I am proud of the teamwork demonstrated by all of the agencies today. I also appreciate the support and understanding of the public.”

Marks

According to online court records:

In Kenosha County in 2016, Marks was charged with attempted homicide and armed burglary in relation to a Sept. 14, 2016, home invasion. He later pleaded guilty to felony first-degree reckless injury and felony armed burglary as a party to a crime. His sentence was four four years in prison followed by three years of probation.

One year prior, he pleaded guilty to a theft and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 52 days of time served.

The Kokomo (Indiana) Tribune reported in January 2021 that Marks was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a license and misdemeanor possession of a scheduled substance.

