Everything we know about Friday afternoon's police shooting in Racine

Last five years

Friday's shooting was the first fatal shooting of a suspect by a Racine Police officer since Jan. 17, 2018, when Donte Shannon was killed after fleeing a traffic stop while armed; the two officers involved said that they opened fire after Shannon pointed a gun at them.

After 1:30 a.m. on June 15, 2019, near the Racine-Mount Pleasant border, Ty'Rese West of Racine fled from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was attempting to stop West for riding a bicycle without a light. According to official accounts West fled and tried tossing away a gun, which hit a fence and bounced back toward West, who fell down, with the gun coming to rest near his hand. The sergeant caught up and stood over West, soon after shooting West in the head. The sergeant reported that it appeared West was reaching for the gun when the trigger was pulled. In dispatch audio, someone is heard twice saying “OK” in the moments before West was shot; West's family believes the person who said “OK” was West and that he was complying with orders moments before his death. In her decision not to file charges against the sergeant, Racine County District Attorney made no mention of the "OK."

On May 18, 2020, according to official accounts, Nathan Lee Davis, 38, was about to be taken into custody but then shot himself with his own firearm following a scuffle outside his apartment on Erie Street in Caledonia. Davis was suspected of having been in possession of child pornography and was also known to have owned more than a dozen firearms, which is why officers attempted to arrest him outside his home rather than inside it.

On July 13, 2021, John McCarthy, a man Sheriff Christopher Schmaling later described as a "maniac" and a wannabe mass shooter, shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony “Nino” Griger at the Pilot Travel Center next to Interstate 94 before fleeing eastbound. McCarthy then stopped at the Mobil gas station in Franksville, where he attempted to shoot another stranger, who happened to be an undercover Racine County Sheriff's deputy. The two exchanged gunfire and both were hit before McCarthy turned the gun on himself, the state concluded in its official report.