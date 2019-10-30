{{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — The 59-year-old Dover man arrested Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation has been charged with 19 counts of possession of child pornography.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched the home of Jay R. Demant, of the 4900 block of Schoen Road, on Oct. 21 after a 27-second video of a young naked girl uploaded to Instagram was traced to Demant, according to the criminal complaint.

The video was initially uploaded to Instagram on Aug. 1, by the user jaydemant394, the complaint says. Demant reportedly denied to investigators that the account was his and said he no longer uses Instagram.

Demant allegedly said “everyone has seen it” in reference to child pornography, and “questioned how something could be illegal if it was on the internet,” according to the complaint.

Investigators reportedly searched a safe in Demant’s bedroom and found a USB drive labeled “SECRET,” two other USB drives and a CD.

On the “SECRET” USB drive, investigators found pornographic videos featuring a total of 11 girls between the ages of 2 and 10, according to the complaint. On the CD, there were reportedly seven photographs featuring girls between the ages of 3 and 10.

According to court documents, the videos show adults performing sex acts on children and vice versa.

When investigators searched Demant’s cell phone, they discovered an email account with the username jaydemant394, the same username Demant allegedly used to post the 27-second clip to Instagram, according to the complaint.

Each of the 19 charges carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, $100,000 in fines or both.

Demant made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a cash bond was set at $10,000, records show. He was no longer in custody at the Racine County Jail as of noon Wednesday, records show.

Demant’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

