DOVER — The 59-year-old Dover man arrested Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation has been charged with 19 counts of possession of child pornography.
Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched the home of Jay R. Demant, of the 4900 block of Schoen Road, on Oct. 21 after a 27-second video of a young naked girl uploaded to Instagram was traced to Demant, according to the criminal complaint.
The video was initially uploaded to Instagram on Aug. 1, by the user jaydemant394, the complaint says. Demant reportedly denied to investigators that the account was his and said he no longer uses Instagram.
Demant allegedly said “everyone has seen it” in reference to child pornography, and “questioned how something could be illegal if it was on the internet,” according to the complaint.
Investigators reportedly searched a safe in Demant’s bedroom and found a USB drive labeled “SECRET,” two other USB drives and a CD.
On the “SECRET” USB drive, investigators found pornographic videos featuring a total of 11 girls between the ages of 2 and 10, according to the complaint. On the CD, there were reportedly seven photographs featuring girls between the ages of 3 and 10.
You have free articles remaining.
According to court documents, the videos show adults performing sex acts on children and vice versa.
When investigators searched Demant’s cell phone, they discovered an email account with the username jaydemant394, the same username Demant allegedly used to post the 27-second clip to Instagram, according to the complaint.
Each of the 19 charges carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, $100,000 in fines or both.
Demant made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a cash bond was set at $10,000, records show. He was no longer in custody at the Racine County Jail as of noon Wednesday, records show.
Demant’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ozie Brown Jr.
Ozie Brown Jr., 1300 block of Prospect Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Kenneth M. Cooley
Kenneth M. Cooley, Waukesha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Mary L. Day
Mary L. Day, 5800 block of Fifth Avenue, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of narcotic drugs.
Julius Fleming
Julius Fleming, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Terrance C. Grayson
Terrance C. Grayson, 1600 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of THC.
Donald W. Greenhalgh
Donald W. Greenhalgh, 2200 block of Shoop Street, Racine, hit and run causing an injury.
Christina M. Holman
Christina M. Holman, 6400 block of 37th Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Francisca L. Martinez
Francisca L. Martinez, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Keith M. Miller
Keith M. Miller, 28500 block of Arrow Road, Waterford, hit and run causing an injury.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Nehemiah S. Agnew
Nehemiah S. Agnew, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan M. Arebalo
Juan M. Arebalo, 1200 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Lashonda L. Carter-Windmon
Lashonda L. Carter-Windmon, 4000 block of Marquette Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony L. Charles
Anthony L. Charles, 300 block of Chicago Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Sevon T. Curry
Sevon T. Curry, Milwaukee, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Donald H. Duddles
Donald H. Duddles, Waterford, pointing a firearm at or towards another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Melissa A. Holewinski
Melissa A. Holewinski, 3000 block of Drezel Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer.
Caleb B. Martinez
Caleb B. Martinez, 1700 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Erik E. Peterson
Erik E. Peterson, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert J. Stenseth
Robert J. Stenseth, 2600 block of Sumac Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin M. Trice
Devin M. Trice, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
David J. Wetherell
David J. Wetherell, Sullivan, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.