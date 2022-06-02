UPDATE: 'This has got to stop' | Multiple people may have been shot in or near Graceland Cemetery

RACINE — Multiple people may have been shot Thursday afternoon in or near Graceland Cemetery near West Racine.

Details are scarce so far. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

A Racine Police Department lieutenant confirmed that there were shots fired and that "everybody should avoid the area." Several streets in the area have been blocked off.

An alert on social media from the RPD said there was a "critical incident."

Law enforcement officers can be seen inside the cemetery, standing near a white casket resting aboveground near the hole it appears it was supposed to have been placed in. K-9s can be seen searching the area.

Multiple area residents have said they heard 20-30 shots. One woman said "it sounded like firecrackers."

Shell casings have been seen littering Lathrop Avenue, between Haven Avenue and Graceland Boulevard.

Park High School students were released 10 later than normal, due to the nearby crime scene, “once law enforcement assured school leaders that it was safe to do so,” Racine Unified spokesperson Stacy Tapp wrote in an email.

Reports on the police/fire scanner (which no longer includes reports directly from the Racine Police Department but still has reports from other area agencies for first responders) indicate that Racine Fire Department Chief Steve Hansen is being called in.

Mount Pleasant Police officers and Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies have also responded to the scene.

Running for their lives

Three young men who were playing basketball in the area said they were nearly shot. About 10 minutes after a funeral procession had gone by, they said they heard shots and the fence behind them was repeatedly hit.

Tre Brantley, one of the men, started running to his car the moment he heard shots. He could only hope his brother, Kellyn Foster, was safe and following him; he was. They both got into their car and ducked down, praying they wouldn't get hurt.

"This has got to stop," Brantley said of the gun violence.

