MADISON — As a result of his executive order allowing state employees to stay home, Gov. Tony Evers cancelled all public visitations to adult Department of Corrections facilities as a result of anticipated subzero temperatures, in addition to some other visiting restrictions.

"Public safety is the department’s first priority," a Department of Corrections press release stated.

Visits are expected to resume as normal Thursday, when temperatures are expected to rise back above zero.

This reportedly will affect the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, 1501 Albert St., Racine; the Racine Correctional Institution, 2009 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant; and the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center, 21425 Spring St., Union Grove.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr instructed non-essential DOC staff to stay home Wednesday, but many — including guards and administrators — are still expected to come to work.

All home visits, office visits and non-essential travel within the Division of Juvenile Corrections and the Division of Community Corrections have been canceled for Wednesday as well.

Probation and parole offices are available to remain open as warming stations.

Visits to Lincoln Hills School and Copper Lake School in Irma are still allowed, but there isn't a visiting bus scheduled.

“Many of our staff will need to report for work regardless of the weather as their positions are imperative to public safety," Carr said in a statement. "I want to thank all of our staff who will travel to work tomorrow to continue our mission of keeping our communities safe. Your dedication to the Department (of Corrections) and the citizens of Wisconsin is greatly appreciated.”

