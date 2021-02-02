Evers appoints Kristin Cafferty to Racine County Circuit Court

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he is appointing Kristin Cafferty to the Racine County Circuit Court.
The appointment fills a vacancy that will be created when Judge Michael J. Piontek retires April 9. Cafferty will serve a term ending July 31, 2022.
“During her 25 years as an attorney in Racine County, Kristin Cafferty has devoted her career to helping people of all walks of life,” Evers said in a statement. “I know that she will continue to do so from the bench, ensuring that all Wisconsinites are treated fairly before the law.”
Cafferty has been a partner with Habush, Habush & Rottier, S.C. in Racine for 16 years. As a certified civil trial specialist, she has successfully represented Racine and Kenosha residents.
Among the leadership positions she's held, Cafferty is a former president of the Racine County Bar Association. She also a longtime volunteer in the Racine community, including serving as a youth volleyball coach and being a co-organizer of the 3-on-3 Gus Macker basketball tournaments.
“Kristin Cafferty will be an outstanding addition to the Racine County bench,“ Judge Emily Mueller, who served as a Racine County Circuit Court judge for 26 years, stated. “I have known her for 25 years as a skilled and principled trial lawyer, a thoughtful and compassionate advocate for her clients and a woman of great integrity.”
Mueller, who still acts as a reserve judge, added: “With her strong work ethic and deep commitment to justice, Kristin is well prepared to serve the citizens of Racine County and the State of Wisconsin.”
“In my career as an attorney, I have fought for justice for my clients, who come from diverse backgrounds, neighborhoods, and circumstances,” Cafferty said in a statement. “I will apply the knowledge I have gained through my law practice, as well as my experiences as a mother and as a member of this community, to guide my approach as a judge. I thank Gov. Evers for the opportunity to serve the community in an impactful way. I am equally committed to the fair and equitable administration of justice under Wisconsin law and a safe and prosperous community for all residents.”
Cafferty is a graduate of Marquette University and Marquette University Law School.