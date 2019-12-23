Even with reduced staffing, Racine has 2nd most police officers per capita in the state

“(G)iven the priority that is typically given to public safety, the fact that police staffing in many large cities is not keeping pace with population growth could be a sign of intensifying fiscal constraints,” the study noted. “This trend is one more element to consider in the ongoing conversation about appropriate levels of local spending and property taxes as well as state aid to cities and villages in Wisconsin.”

However, the study’s scope is limited.

In Racine County, the number of total law enforcement officers is growing, even though the city’s total is not.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has expanded every year for the past four years, from 44 sworn officers in 2016 up to 56 sworn officers budgeted for 2020.

Caledonia added one police officer in the 2020 budget, even though Police Chief Daniel Reilly had to plead for that addition — “These guys run call to call,” Reilly told the Village Board in October, referring to how busy Caledonia officers are.

Then on Monday, Waterford High School’s school board held a hastily scheduled vote to hold a referendum asking constituents if a school resource officer should be hired at the cost of up to $95,000 a year.