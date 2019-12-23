Even with reduced staffing, Racine has 2nd most police officers per capita in the state

RACINE — Among Wisconsin’s 10 biggest cities, Racine has the most police officers per capita after Milwaukee, according to a study published by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
To put that in perspective, Racine’s violent crime rate is also the second- highest among those 10 cities, behind only Milwaukee.
The Policy Forum’s study does account for the Racine Police Department’s recent maximum staffing reduction down to 195 officers, part of the 2020 budget. In 2019, the department’s max staffing was 197.
Milwaukee and Madison both have more total sworn officers with 1,851 officers and 482, respectively. Kenosha has one more sworn officer than Racine at 196, but the City of Kenosha has approximately 21,500 more people than Racine.
Money vs. safety
The WPF framed its study around the ongoing issues many municipalities are dealing with regarding their budgets, particularly as they face the brick walls that are expenditure restraints and levy limits the state has imposed since 2013.
“(G)iven the priority that is typically given to public safety, the fact that police staffing in many large cities is not keeping pace with population growth could be a sign of intensifying fiscal constraints,” the study noted. “This trend is one more element to consider in the ongoing conversation about appropriate levels of local spending and property taxes as well as state aid to cities and villages in Wisconsin.”
However, the study’s scope is limited.
In Racine County, the number of total law enforcement officers is growing, even though the city’s total is not.
BURLINGTON — Burlington is the eighth-safest city in Wisconsin, according to research conducted by the online service backgroundchecks.org.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department has expanded every year for the past four years, from 44 sworn officers in 2016 up to 56 sworn officers budgeted for 2020.
Caledonia added one police officer in the 2020 budget, even though Police Chief Daniel Reilly had to plead for that addition — “These guys run call to call,” Reilly told the Village Board in October, referring to how busy Caledonia officers are.
Then on Monday, Waterford High School’s school board held a hastily scheduled vote to hold a referendum asking constituents if a school resource officer should be hired at the cost of up to $95,000 a year.
And even though Racine’s max staffing is down, no officers’ jobs were directly cut this year — the RPD was already below its max staffing.
You have free articles remaining.
On the other hand, Milwaukee’s police department is shrinking. The city’s 2020 budget cut 60 police officer positions, something that Police Chief Alonso Morales was not happy about. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Morales said if staffing “continues to drop,” it could lead to the department having to cut an entire shift.
Madison’s interim police chief, Victor Wahl, had wanted to expand his department by 12 police officers in 2020. The Madison City Council voted to only add three officers, forcing some reorganization of the department to keep regular patrols fully covered in the state capital.
“It’s something,” Wahl conceded after the three additions were approved.
But even as staffing numbers fall in the state’s biggest municipalities, the study showed that “police spending can outpace inflation” anyway.
Combined, between Wisconsin’s 10 biggest cities, spending on police staffing per capita rose by 23% between 2008 and 2017, even though there was only a 13.8% increase in inflation during those 10 years.
Violent crime is up across those cities, too, although the WPF explicitly stated “we are not suggesting a link between” fewer officers and increased crime, especially since total crime (including both violent and property crimes) fell by 28.3% between 2008 and 2017 in the cities that were studied.
The increased spending is partially a result of more overtime and benefits spending “as well as other department needs,” according to the study.
One major new piece of spending in several local municipalities is body camera technology. Caledonia budgeted $35,000 for body cams in 2020. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is spending $100,000 on body cameras. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its body camera usage. And a pilot program for Racine Police officers was underway in August.
Why so many officers?
In addition to the comparably high violent crime rate, the Policy Forum study noted that part of the reason Racine has so many officers may be because the city used to be so much bigger population-wise.
The total number of officers in the city hasn’t changed much in the past decade, but the population has decreased by 2.44%.
Racine and Oshkosh are the only major Wisconsin municipalities where police staffing has substantively increased per capita in the past decade, both at a rate just above 6%. Oshkosh’s population has been slowly and consistently growing since the 1980s, the opposite of Racine.
Allowing staffing levels to drop too low could be a detriment for public safety. The WPF said that “earlier this year, the acting Madison police chief (Victor Wahl) warned that if sufficient officer positions were not added, he would need to redeploy some officers from their current duties on community policing teams, the gang unit, community outreach and education, and neighborhood police in order to adequately staff patrols.”