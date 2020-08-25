Even before police shot Jacob Blake, it was a summer of shootings in Kenosha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — It has been a violent summer in Kenosha.

Kenosha Police reportedly shot seven times at Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the 2800 block of 40th Street on Sunday evening, landing him in serious condition at a Milwaukee-area hospital.

Protests and riots followed that night. But even before the events of Sunday, it has been a season of shootings in the city, including two separate homicides in one night in Kenosha last week and a suspect shooting a Kenosha police officer earlier this month on Aug. 8.

June 20

Matthew Turner, 23, allegedly shot a 21-year old man several times at point-blank range when the victim was on his way to visit his girlfriend in an apartment building on the 4000 block of 45th Street

Turner is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting.

The victim told police that he had just gone through the entry door of the apartment building and was headed up the stairs to the second floor when he heard someone pounding on the door.

He turned and opened the door and was nearly immediately shot four times — twice in the abdomen, once in the thigh and once in his hand.

July 14