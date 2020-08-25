Even before police shot Jacob Blake, it was a summer of shootings in Kenosha

KENOSHA — It has been a violent summer in Kenosha.
Kenosha Police reportedly shot seven times at Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the 2800 block of 40th Street on Sunday evening, landing him in serious condition at a Milwaukee-area hospital.
Protests and riots followed that night. But even before the events of Sunday, it has been a season of shootings in the city, including two separate homicides in one night in Kenosha last week and a suspect shooting a Kenosha police officer earlier this month on Aug. 8.
June 20
Matthew Turner, 23, allegedly shot a 21-year old man several times at point-blank range when the victim was on his way to visit his girlfriend in an apartment building on the 4000 block of 45th Street
Turner is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting.
The victim told police that he had just gone through the entry door of the apartment building and was headed up the stairs to the second floor when he heard someone pounding on the door.
He turned and opened the door and was nearly immediately shot four times — twice in the abdomen, once in the thigh and once in his hand.
July 14
On July 14 two people were shot in separate incidents. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg at Columbus Park, 2003 54th St. That man was driven to the hospital by a friend. He was later charged for drug possession after he was seen passing a baggie of pills to a friend at the hospital.
On the same day a 37-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. Police found the injured man at an apartment on the 1600 block of 60th Street.
July 21
On the afternoon of July 21, a 20-year-old woman was shot outside a Walgreen’s store on the corner of Green Bay Road and Highway 50. The woman was found in a car in the store’s parking lot with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
July 29
A 17-year-old Kenosha teen was shot in the arm the night of July 29. The teen told police he was walking in the area of 71st Street and 16th Avenue when he heard a gunshot and realized he was struck.
He was driven to the emergency room at Froedtert South Hospital’s Kenosha campus by friends or family.
Aug. 8
Jonathan Massey, 29, allegedly shot Kenosha Police Officer Justin Pruett on Aug. 8. Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett in the abdomen after the officer stopped to speak to him because he matched the description of a suspect in an entry to vehicle complaint. Pruett deployed a Taser, Massey shot him and Pruett returned fire, striking Massey.
Massey was arrested by U.S. Marshals Aug. 12 in Gary, Ind.
Aug. 17
A 55-year-old Kenosha man was shot at an apartment in the 4000 block of 28th Avenue in the early morning on Aug. 17. He was treated at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for a non-life threatening wound.
He told officers there were no witnesses to the shooting, and as of last week police were still investigating.
Aug. 19
Two people were shot to death in separate incidents late on Aug. 19. A 13-year-old boy was also shot and injured in one of the incidents.
Nicholas S. Christman, 40, was killed at the intersection of 51st Street and 25th Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.
While Kenosha Police were investigating that shooting, there was a second call of gunfire at 10:28 p.m. in the 1100 block of 61st Street. There, police found 24-year-old Dajun D. Williams shot to death and a 13-year-old injured.
Police said the boy, who is not being identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
