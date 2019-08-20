{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 20 and C

Traffic lights were out at the corner of Spring Street and Highway 31 Tuesday morning after an outage left 10,000 without power.  

 STEPHANIE JONES stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com

RACINE — An equipment issue is reportedly to blame for an extensive power outage Tuesday morning that left 10,000 customers without power, according to We Energies. 

Shortly before 10 a.m., a We Energies spokesperson said that they were hoping to get power restored in the next few minutes. Once power is restored, We Energies will look into why the equipment malfunctioned. 

We Energies said that they began receiving calls reporting the outage beginning at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.  Several area residents from Sturtevant, Racine, Caledonia and Mount Pleasant have reported that they are without power. 

Area drivers should remain cautious, as the outage is affecting traffic lights at busy roads, including along Highways 38, 20 and C (Spring Street), among others.  

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Local businesses, including Badger Meter, Cree and BRP are also reportedly without power as of 9:35 a.m.

The Journal Times will update the story as information develops. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments