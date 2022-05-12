'Entire house shook' | Burlington man facing felony charges after allegedly crashing pickup truck into house

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a house Wednesday.

James Richard Houck, 62, of the 6500 block of Hospital Road, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, seven misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of negligent operation of vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 200 block of Conkey Street for a vehicle that struck a house.

Upon arrival, the officer saw Houck stumbling around outside the crashed pickup truck. He said he was traveling from Kwik Trip to his home.

His breath had a strong odor of alcohol and his speech was slurred. He had red, glossy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. He admitted to consuming "a few shots of whiskey" and admitted to driving the crashed vehicle. He submitted a preliminary breath test which yielded a result of 0.19 blood alcohol content, nearly 2½ times the legal limit for driving. He was taken into custody for an OWI.

The homeowner told the officer that she was in her house when she heard a loud bang and her entire house shook. She looked out the window and saw the truck. The bedroom corner of the house had a large portion of the plaster ceiling fell into the room.

Houck was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

