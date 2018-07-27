MOUNT PLEASANT — Several homes that have been sold to the Village of Mount Pleasant to make room for the Foxconn Technology Group project have been burglarized recently, according to village officials and police.
For the past several weeks, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has increased its presence in the area as reports of locks being broken have been trickling in.
Police Chief Tim Zarzecki said reports of the burglaries and vandalism have occurred in roughly seven to 10 homes along Braun Road, 90th Street and Highway KR, but there seems to be no pattern and no items of significance missing.
“It could have been anyone looking for items left behind but most of the homes were cleared out (before the burglary),” Zarzecki said. “We’re not sure if it was vandals or if it was someone looking for items left behind. It could be a mixture of the two.”
The main problem was damage to the property, the chief said.
“We stepped up the extra attention to the homes and to the other residents that are still living there to ensure their safety,” Zarzecki said.
Zarzecki said his department will continue to keep up the increased patrols of the area until the homes are demolished.
“The properties are owned by the village so it’s not legal for anyone to be in these homes unless they have permission from the village,” Zarzecki said.
Although village officials tout having control of 95 percent of the land in Area I, not all the land owners in the targeted Foxconn area have sold their property.
Resources available
On Monday, Claude Lois, Foxconn project manager for the village, told the Village Board they are aware of the incidents and have been communicating with Zarzecki about those incidents.
“In our TID (tax incremental district) agreement we have funds for police and fire, and that is a resource,” Lois said. “We have a plan in place to address this issue.”
While declining to go into details, Lois said he is confident that the village can “put this issue to bed.”
We had to sell our home to Mt Pleasant. It was broke into one week later and I notified Mt. Pleasant police and town. It has happened two more times since and I just decided it wasn’t my problem any more. We lived there 35 years with now issues and then there were three in one month. It looks like a grave yard driving thru there. As part of our $5000 retainage we were to cut grass and remove snow. My husband cut the grass the day had our inspection to get our $5000 . Too bad this wasn’t enforced by the town when they do their inspections.
The issue will most probably be short lived as it looks like demolition crews, at least on Braun Rd West of H are at work. Probably just a matter of stepping up the pace a bit.
Thanks to residents who made A Better Mt. Pleasant aware of burglaries happening in vacant homes and their concerns about whether enough police were patrolling the area - we made sure the Journal Times was aware of the problem.
We are glad to hear that the village is stepping up efforts to patrol this area - especially since people still live there.
But here's an idea for the village - mow the darn grass. You might as well put up a sign that says "I'm empty, break into me."
There are residents who have vacated their properties and still need a final inspection walk-through with the village - who withholds $5000 from them until it is complete. The potential for vandalism is a great concern to these people.
Just another reason why Mt. Pleasant should have never agreed to purchase and manage all these properties for Foxconn.
Why not just open the houses up and let us scrap them out? You rather foxconn gets it than the community?
