MOUNT PLEASANT — Several homes that have been sold to the Village of Mount Pleasant to make room for the Foxconn Technology Group project have been burglarized recently, according to village officials and police.

For the past several weeks, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has increased its presence in the area as reports of locks being broken have been trickling in.

Police Chief Tim Zarzecki said reports of the burglaries and vandalism have occurred in roughly seven to 10 homes along Braun Road, 90th Street and Highway KR, but there seems to be no pattern and no items of significance missing.

“It could have been anyone looking for items left behind but most of the homes were cleared out (before the burglary),” Zarzecki said. “We’re not sure if it was vandals or if it was someone looking for items left behind. It could be a mixture of the two.”

The main problem was damage to the property, the chief said.

“We stepped up the extra attention to the homes and to the other residents that are still living there to ensure their safety,” Zarzecki said.

Zarzecki said his department will continue to keep up the increased patrols of the area until the homes are demolished.

“The properties are owned by the village so it’s not legal for anyone to be in these homes unless they have permission from the village,” Zarzecki said.

Although village officials tout having control of 95 percent of the land in Area I, not all the land owners in the targeted Foxconn area have sold their property.

Resources available

On Monday, Claude Lois, Foxconn project manager for the village, told the Village Board they are aware of the incidents and have been communicating with Zarzecki about those incidents.

“In our TID (tax incremental district) agreement we have funds for police and fire, and that is a resource,” Lois said. “We have a plan in place to address this issue.”

While declining to go into details, Lois said he is confident that the village can “put this issue to bed.”

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant.

