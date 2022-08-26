Employee working in Racine County Jail accused of smuggling vape cartridges to inmate

RACINE — An Aramark employee has been accused of smuggling vape cartridges to a Racine County Jail inmate.

Kristie M. Jones, 29, of the 1700 block of Birch Road, Kenosha, was charged with two felony counts of deliver illegal articles to inmate and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday, an investigator was assigned to a report of an Aramark employee bringing contraband into the Racine County Jail.

The investigator met with correctional officers who said an inmate was waiting to be conveyed to prison when he informed them a woman who worked for Aramark, later identified as Jones, was sneaking vape cartridges into the jail for an inmate. He said the cartridges were being passed to the inmate through his diet tray.

One of the inmate's lunch trays was removed and opened and inside was a vape pen underneath a pile of noodles. Video showed Jones entering the jail with the vape pen in her leggings. There was a phone call between her and the inmate while she was on break.

Jones was interviewed and she denied talking to the inmate over the phone. She said she knew of the inmate because she had dated one of his friends in the past. She said she did not use the brand of vape that was found in the inmate's food tray and said she would sometimes assist bringing food onto the floors. When she was informed a search warrant would be requested on her car, she admitted that she did buy the vape found in the tray. She admitted to bringing the vape into the jail to smoke it in the bathroom.

She said she lost it after smoking it in the bathroom and claimed it was a coincidence it was found in the inmate's tray.

During the booking process, a vape was located in Jones' groin area, and she admitted the vape contained marijuana.

Jones was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.