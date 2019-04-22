Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — An employee who had been working at Kewpee Sandwich Shop is facing misdemeanor theft charges after she allegedly gave $700 in “change” to two different customers last week.

According to a criminal complaint:

Melissa Marie Laumann, a 40-year-old from Racine, who had recently been hired at Kewpee, 520 Wisconsin Ave., allowed more than $1,000 to be stolen from the restaurant.

Upon reviewing security video, police reported that Laumann twice took orders of less than $5 at the cash register and then returned several hundred dollars as change to a “customer.”

On Thursday during lunch hour, Laumann allegedly handed a male approximately $400 in change after he appeared to make an order. Twenty minutes later, another man entered the restaurant, appeared to make an order, then received approximately $300 as “change” from Laumann, according to the complaint.

The previous day, Kewpee’s cash register was reportedly several hundred dollars short, although theft incidents that day were not included in the police officer’s report.

Laumann allegedly said that she had been “forced to do it” by one of the males who she reportedly gave money to on Thursday.

Laumann now faces two misdemeanor charges for theft in a business setting. She has prior convictions for retail theft and misappropriating ID info in order to obtain money, both of which occurred in Racine County in February 2019, according to police.

She remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Monday night. Her next court date is scheduled for June 18.

