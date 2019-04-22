RACINE — An employee who had been working at Kewpee Sandwich Shop is facing misdemeanor theft charges after she allegedly gave $700 in “change” to two different customers last week.
According to a criminal complaint:
Melissa Marie Laumann, a 40-year-old from Racine, who had recently been hired at Kewpee, 520 Wisconsin Ave., allowed more than $1,000 to be stolen from the restaurant.
Upon reviewing security video, police reported that Laumann twice took orders of less than $5 at the cash register and then returned several hundred dollars as change to a “customer.”
On Thursday during lunch hour, Laumann allegedly handed a male approximately $400 in change after he appeared to make an order. Twenty minutes later, another man entered the restaurant, appeared to make an order, then received approximately $300 as “change” from Laumann, according to the complaint.
The previous day, Kewpee’s cash register was reportedly several hundred dollars short, although theft incidents that day were not included in the police officer’s report.
Laumann allegedly said that she had been “forced to do it” by one of the males who she reportedly gave money to on Thursday.
Laumann now faces two misdemeanor charges for theft in a business setting. She has prior convictions for retail theft and misappropriating ID info in order to obtain money, both of which occurred in Racine County in February 2019, according to police.
She remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Monday night. Her next court date is scheduled for June 18.
Today's mugshots: April 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jerry L. Cunningham
Jerry L. Cunningham, 1000 block of College Ave., Racine, hit and run.
Zachary Paul Demet
Zachary Paul Demet, 3300 block of 8th Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, first degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey L. Kamin
Jeffrey L. Kamin, 2200 block of 56th St., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Jacob A. Lichtenberger
Jacob A. Lichtenberger, 6800 block of Whitewater St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leroy A. McAllister
Leroy A. McAllister, 1100 block of Marquette St., Racine, robbery with use of force, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Traveon M. Martin
Traveon M. Martin, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Steven C. Minor
Steven C. Minor, 1700 block of Kremer Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Timothy H. Monroe
Timothy H. Monroe, 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
David J. Salazar
David J. Salazar, 200 block of Luedtke Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Brandon M. Stewart
Brandon M. Stewart, Sturtevant, felony personal identity theft, misdemeanor theft.
William Latarus Vinson
William Latarus Vinson, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark A. Anderson
Mark A. Anderson, 1000 block of Hamilton St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500).
Dana D. Andrews
Dana D. Andrews, 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, obstructing an officer.
Derry D. Essie Jr.
Derry D. Essie Jr., 2000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mary J. Gray
Mary J. Gray, 200 N. Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa M. Laumann
Melissa M. Laumann, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Shatana R. Moaton
Shatana R. Moaton, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sang M. Pham
Sang M. Pham, 5300 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
