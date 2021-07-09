Employee at Oakes Road Walmart allegedly assaulted senior customer

MOUNT PLEASANT — An employee for Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road allegedly assaulted a customer over the age of 70 who was reportedly trying to take a picture of her.

Jazareia Amonie Velasquez, 17, of the 100 block of Main Street, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint: On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road for an employee allegedly assaulting a customer. The customer was over 70-years-old.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who said she requested to speak to a manager due to an interaction with Velasquez, an employee there. After speaking with a manager, she sought out Velasquez to try to get her name. When she saw Velasquez, she noticed she didn’t have a visible name tag so she tried to take a picture of her to send to Walmart’s corporate offices.

Velasquez then tried to grab the phone away and said “don’t take my picture.” She then allegedly hit the customer in the head multiple times until another employee pulled her away. Surveillance video reportedly affirms what the victim said happened.