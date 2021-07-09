Employee at Oakes Road Walmart allegedly assaulted senior customer

MOUNT PLEASANT — An employee for Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road allegedly assaulted a customer over the age of 70 who was reportedly trying to take a picture of her.
Jazareia Amonie Velasquez, 17, of the 100 block of Main Street, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint: On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road for an employee allegedly assaulting a customer. The customer was over 70-years-old.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who said she requested to speak to a manager due to an interaction with Velasquez, an employee there. After speaking with a manager, she sought out Velasquez to try to get her name. When she saw Velasquez, she noticed she didn’t have a visible name tag so she tried to take a picture of her to send to Walmart’s corporate offices.
Velasquez then tried to grab the phone away and said “don’t take my picture.” She then allegedly hit the customer in the head multiple times until another employee pulled her away. Surveillance video reportedly affirms what the victim said happened.
The officer spoke to Velasquez who said she remembered trying to take away the victim’s phone, but that it happened so fast and she only remembered putting hands on the victim.
Velasquez was given a $2,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 8
Today's mugshots: July 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jonnie R Lampkin
Jonnie R Lampkin, 700 block of Belmont Avenue, Racine, armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), false imprisonment (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Alejandro G Rodriguez
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Armando Rodriguez
Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jazareia Amonie Velasquez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jazareia Amonie Velasquez, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person), disorderly conduct.
Terrell D Cobbs
Terrell D Cobbs, 1500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Camron J Elam
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Camron J Elam, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Matthew M Lee
Matthew M Lee, 500 block of Eighth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, armed robbery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.