CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman is facing charges after reportedly using credit card numbers she obtained at work to buy herself Cousins Subs.

Cara M. Godina, 31, of Milwaukee, is charged with felony personal identity theft and a misdemeanor count of financial transaction card, fraudulent use of less than $2,500.

The identity theft charge alone carries a maximum sentence of up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 12, a Caledonia Police officer spoke with a woman regarding the fraudulent use of her credit card. The woman said that on June 28, she met with Godina, who was a sales representative from a company called Closet Concepts, 485 N. 124th St., in Brookfield, to discuss a remodel of her home.

After a deal was worked out, the woman called Godina and provided her a credit card number. On July 2, the woman noticed a charge for $39.17 from Cousins Subs in West Allis on her card.

After viewing still images from surveillance at the time of the purchase at Cousins, the woman could tell the person who used her card was Godina.

The officer then spoke to Closet Concepts. The business said that a Port Washington customer had also complained that Godina had used his credit card number as well, again to buy Cousins Subs.

Officers were unable to interview Godina about the accusations.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

