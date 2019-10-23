CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman is facing charges after reportedly using credit card numbers she obtained at work to buy herself Cousins Subs.
Cara M. Godina, 31, of Milwaukee, is charged with felony personal identity theft and a misdemeanor count of financial transaction card, fraudulent use of less than $2,500.
The identity theft charge alone carries a maximum sentence of up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 12, a Caledonia Police officer spoke with a woman regarding the fraudulent use of her credit card. The woman said that on June 28, she met with Godina, who was a sales representative from a company called Closet Concepts, 485 N. 124th St., in Brookfield, to discuss a remodel of her home.
After a deal was worked out, the woman called Godina and provided her a credit card number. On July 2, the woman noticed a charge for $39.17 from Cousins Subs in West Allis on her card.
After viewing still images from surveillance at the time of the purchase at Cousins, the woman could tell the person who used her card was Godina.
The officer then spoke to Closet Concepts. The business said that a Port Washington customer had also complained that Godina had used his credit card number as well, again to buy Cousins Subs.
Officers were unable to interview Godina about the accusations.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan Carter
Ryan Carter, 2300 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Robin Ellison
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robin Ellison, 1300 block of North Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, knowingly make false statement in application for a certificate of title.
Davion Flores
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dav'ion Flores, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Mateo Garcia
Mateo Garcia, 2900 block of Mitchell Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tyrone Gister
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tyrone Gister, 1500 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), felony bail jumping.
Cara Godina
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cara Godina, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Craig Highman II
Craig Highman II, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hailey Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Hailey Johnson, Madison, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones, 3400 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine.
John Veto
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John Veto, 3300 block of Rodney Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, strangulation and suffocation.
Randy Cooper
Randy Cooper, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexis Duenas
Alexis Duenas, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kylie Kaylor
Kylie Kaylor, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Martino
Jeffery Martino, 8700 block of Halverson Road, Waterford, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Karan Rush
Karan Rush, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sonota Topp
Sonota Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
