Employee allegedly stole 15 items worth a total of $4,280 from trailer at a job site
Employee allegedly stole 15 items worth a total of $4,280 from trailer at a job site

RACINE — An employee allegedly stole items worth around $4,280 from a trailer at a job site.

Steven M. Rempala, 39, of the 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and theft of movable property between $2,500 and $5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 26, an officer was sent to the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue for a theft.

Steven Rempala

Rempala

The officer spoke to a victim who said a fellow employee, Rempala, stole several items from a trailer at the job site. He said between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, Rempala and a friend of Rempala’s entered the trailer and stole several items. He said he saw video footage from a neighbor confirming this.

Rempala is accused of taking:

  • Two DeWalt heated jackets
  • Two Paslode framing guns
  • Three Paslode fuel cell guns
  • One Paslode narrow crown stapler
  • One Bostitch air compressor
  • Two DeWalt cordless impact drivers
  • Two DeWalt 5.0 20v batteries
  • Two DeWalt battery chargers

The combined value of the items stolen is about $4,280.

Rempala was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Rempala has a criminal history that includes theft, including a 2020 conviction for possession of burglarious tools and entry into a locked vehicle; burglary of a building or dwelling 2004; theft of movable property in 2002; taking and driving a vehicle without consent in 1999; and another misdemeanor theft of movable property in 1999.

