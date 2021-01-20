Employee allegedly stole 15 items worth a total of $4,280 from trailer at a job site

RACINE — An employee allegedly stole items worth around $4,280 from a trailer at a job site.
Steven M. Rempala, 39, of the 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and theft of movable property between $2,500 and $5,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 26, an officer was sent to the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue for a theft.
The officer spoke to a victim who said a fellow employee, Rempala, stole several items from a trailer at the job site. He said between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, Rempala and a friend of Rempala’s entered the trailer and stole several items. He said he saw video footage from a neighbor confirming this.
Rempala is accused of taking:
- Two DeWalt heated jackets
- Two Paslode framing guns
- Three Paslode fuel cell guns
- One Paslode narrow crown stapler
- One Bostitch air compressor
- Two DeWalt cordless impact drivers
- Two DeWalt 5.0 20v batteries
- Two DeWalt battery chargers
The combined value of the items stolen is about $4,280.
Rempala was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Rempala has a criminal history that includes theft, including a 2020 conviction for possession of burglarious tools and entry into a locked vehicle; burglary of a building or dwelling 2004; theft of movable property in 2002; taking and driving a vehicle without consent in 1999; and another misdemeanor theft of movable property in 1999.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Zenda I Russo-Tadder
Zenda I Russo-Tadder, 1500 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan N Schultz
Jonathan N Schultz, 1300 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sylvester J Sims
Sylvester (aka Lil James) J Sims, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon.
James D Williams
James D Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Dana D Andrews
Dana D Andrews, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault.
Mercedes L Laird
Mercedes L Laird, 8100 block of Old Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Patrick D Bills
Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Lamont Nelson
Lamont (aka Double G) Nelson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Steven M Rempala
Steven M Rempala, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).