Employee allegedly stole 15 items worth a total of $4,280 from trailer at a job site

RACINE — An employee allegedly stole items worth around $4,280 from a trailer at a job site.

Steven M. Rempala, 39, of the 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and theft of movable property between $2,500 and $5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 26, an officer was sent to the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue for a theft.

The officer spoke to a victim who said a fellow employee, Rempala, stole several items from a trailer at the job site. He said between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, Rempala and a friend of Rempala’s entered the trailer and stole several items. He said he saw video footage from a neighbor confirming this.

Rempala is accused of taking:

Two DeWalt heated jackets

Two Paslode framing guns

Three Paslode fuel cell guns

One Paslode narrow crown stapler

One Bostitch air compressor

Two DeWalt cordless impact drivers

Two DeWalt 5.0 20v batteries

Two DeWalt battery chargers

The combined value of the items stolen is about $4,280.