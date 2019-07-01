RACINE — A correctional officer at Ellsworth Correctional Facility was formally charged on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting, choking and threatening an inmate.
At his initial appearance on Monday afternoon, James Faulkner, 35, of Milwaukee, was charged with three counts of 2nd degree sexual assault by correctional staff, a charge that carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and up to 15 years of extended supervision. He is also facing one count of strangulation and suffocation and one count of intimidating or threatening a victim of a crime.
According to a press release the Racine County Sheriff's Office released over the weekend, an inmate reported to investigators on Friday that Faulkner had choked her, sexually assaulted her, threatened her and forced her to perform sexual acts on him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Faulkner's cash bond was set at $2,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 17. He was in custody at the County Jail as of Monday night.
Past incidents
Ellsworth has faced challenges in recent years with other staff. Last July, Jeremy Deppisch, of Franklin, a nurse at the facility, was charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate. His case is still open.
Another guard, Katherine Rekau, of Racine, was sentenced in 2016 to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of felony bail jumping after taking a plea deal that reduced her initial charges of three counts of second-degree sexual assault by a correctional staff member and eight counts of felony bail jumping.
Ellsworth is a minimum-security facility for adult female offenders that has been in operation since 1989, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Gov. Tony Evers this spring left out a proposed $39 million allocation in the 2019-21 biennial state budget that would have allowed Ellsworth to construct a new 800-bed housing unit.
