{{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — A correctional officer at Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted and choked an inmate, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.

James Faulkner, 35, of Milwaukee, was being held in Racine County Jail as of Saturday morning on charges of delivering an illegal article to an institution, misconduct in office, strangulation and suffocation, intimidate victim/witness with the threat of force and three counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff.

An inmate reported to investigators on Friday that Faulkner had choked her, sexually assaulted her, threatened her and forced her to perform sexual acts on him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Faulkner reportedly admitted to having sexual contact with the inmate and was arrested. His bond at the jail was $177,500, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Charges had not yet been formally filed as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, court records show.

Past incidents

Ellsworth has faced challenges in recent years with other staff. Last July, Jeremy Deppisch, of Franklin, a nurse at the facility, was charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate. His case is still open.

Another guard, Katherine Rekau, of Racine, was sentenced in 2016 to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of felony bail jumping after taking a plea deal that reduced her initial charges of three counts of second-degree sexual assault by a correctional staff member and eight counts of felony bail jumping.

Gov. Tony Evers this spring also left out a proposed $39 million allocation in the 2019-21 biennial state budget that would have allowed Ellsworth to construct a new 800-bed housing unit. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments