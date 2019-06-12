Ellison receives additional charges

RACINE — The teenager accused of killing Jose Angel Padilla is facing additional charges stemming from an event less than two weeks before Padilla's death.
Racine resident Deshawn D. Ellison, 17, of the 1000 block of Main Street has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as party to a crime and one count of concealing a weapon as party to a crime.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 13, Ellison was riding in the backseat behind the driver of a car with two other individuals when a Mount Pleasant police officer pulled the car over for having expired license plates.
Officers reportedly could smell marijuana, had the driver and front passenger each exit the vehicle, and they were handcuffed.
Officers also asked Ellison to exit the vehicle and noticed a handgun "in plain view" near his feet. A .45 caliber cartridge was also located in the backseat.
The complaint states that from where the driver was seated, "the thick high point handgun could not have been placed underneath the driver's seat for his location."
During the interview regarding the death of Padilla, who was killed on May 22, Ellison told investigators that he had been in a car that was stopped by Mount Pleasant police officers.
Ellison is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. If convicted he could face life in prison.
