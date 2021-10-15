Elkhorn man charged with his 4th OWI for crashing into Racine County power pole

KANSASVILLE — An Elkhorn man who allegedly crashed into a power pole in Racine County has been charged with his fourth OWI.
Bobby D. Rosenthal, 35, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:47 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy was sent to Washington Avenue in Kansasville for a car accident.
Upon arrival, the deputy saw Rosenthal sitting outside of his car which had crashed into a We Energies power pole.
Tire tracks showed that prior to the crash, his car went off the road onto the grass on the eastbound side of the road before going across the westbound lane and into the ditch. The deputy smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Rosenthal.
When the deputy arrived to the hospital that Rosenthal was being taken too, he was told that he took off and ran into the wood line between the hospital and the houses. Eventually, he returned to the emergency room. When asked to submit to sobriety testing, he said “I won’t submit to (expletive).”
He said he was heading to a friend’s house when the accident happened and denied drinking.
Rosenthal had an initial court appearance via Zoom on Friday.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Patrick J Gattie
Patrick J Gattie, 4900 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct.
Christopher A Williams
Christopher A Williams, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Aleece La'Shay Gillespie
Aleece La'Shay Gillespie, 900 block of 52nd Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Alexis M Degroot
Alexis M Degroot, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trestin Manar
Trestin Manar, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Joe D Espinoza Jr.
Joe D Espinoza Jr., 2400 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zachery R Zavala
Zachery R Zavala, 1000 block of William Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of THC ((less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Bobby D Rosenthal
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bobby D Rosenthal, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marquese M Snow
Marquese M Snow, 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Douglas Edwin Macklin Jr.
Douglas Edwin Macklin Jr., 1500 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Marcus Ward
Marcus Ward, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.