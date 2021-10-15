 Skip to main content
Elkhorn man charged with his 4th OWI for crashing into Racine County power pole
Elkhorn man charged with his 4th OWI for crashing into Racine County power pole

KANSASVILLE — An Elkhorn man who allegedly crashed into a power pole in Racine County has been charged with his fourth OWI.

Bobby D. Rosenthal, 35, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:47 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy was sent to Washington Avenue in Kansasville for a car accident.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw Rosenthal sitting outside of his car which had crashed into a We Energies power pole.

Tire tracks showed that prior to the crash, his car went off the road onto the grass on the eastbound side of the road before going across the westbound lane and into the ditch. The deputy smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Rosenthal.

When the deputy arrived to the hospital that Rosenthal was being taken too, he was told that he took off and ran into the wood line between the hospital and the houses. Eventually, he returned to the emergency room. When asked to submit to sobriety testing, he said “I won’t submit to (expletive).”

He said he was heading to a friend’s house when the accident happened and denied drinking.

Rosenthal had an initial court appearance via Zoom on Friday.

