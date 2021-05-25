 Skip to main content
Elkhorn man allegedly rear-ended motorist in Burlington; had pill bottle in car he didn't have prescription for
BURLINGTON — An Elkhorn man accused of driving while intoxicated allegedly rear-ended another motorist.

Ethan Ehrhardt

Ehrhardt

Ethan D. Ehrhardt, 22, was charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing injury and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was sent to the intersection of Schaal and Karcher roads, at the Racine and Kenosha county border, for a two-car accident with possible injuries.

Upon arrival, the deputy was told by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department personnel that a victim was being treated in an ambulance for a lower back injury.

The victim said he approached the intersection and turned left onto Karcher Road. He said he didn't remember if he saw the other car approaching from a distance, but was sure that it was not anywhere near the intersection. Shortly after turning, his car was struck hard from the rear.

The deputy made contact with the driver of the other car, identified as Ehrhardt, who was reportedly lethargic, speaking slowly and slurred. He was having trouble keeping his eyes open and would continuously interrupt with unsolicited information, often saying the same thing over and over. He said he "spaced out" and didn't see the stop sign and then said when he was trying to go through the intersection he got "T-boned" by another car.

Ehrhardt's car had major front-end damage and a prescription bottle with no label was found inside. It contained Alprazolam pills. Ehrhardt said he didn't have a prescription for the pills.

Ehrhardt was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

