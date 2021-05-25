Elkhorn man allegedly rear-ended motorist in Burlington; had pill bottle in car he didn't have prescription for

The attorneys representing the teen who is accused of shooting another teen at a party were unsuccessful Thursday in their attempt to get the number of charges against their client reduced.

Joshua D. Daniel Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Dontrell Bush, who was 17 at the time of his death.

Daniel is additionally charged with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon. It was those nine counts that were the subject of a motion to dismiss by the defense during the preliminary hearing on Thursday.