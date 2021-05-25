Elkhorn man allegedly rear-ended another at intersection and was driving while intoxicated

BURLINGTON — An Elkhorn man allegedly rear-ended another motorist at an intersection and was driving while intoxicated.
Ethan D. Ehrhardt, 22, was charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing injury and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was sent to the intersection of Schaal and Karcher roads for a two-car accident with possible injuries.
Upon arrival, the deputy was told by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department personnel that a victim was being treated in an ambulance for a lower back injury. The victim said he approached the intersection and turned left onto Karcher Road. He said he didn't remember if he saw the other car approaching from a distance, but was sure that it was not anywhere near the intersection. Shortly after turning, his car was struck hard from the rear.
The deputy made contact with the driver of the other car, identified as Ehrhardt, who was reportedly lethargic, speaking slowly and slurred. He was having trouble keeping his eyes open and would continuously interrupt with unsolicited information, often saying the same thing over and over. He said he "spaced out" and didn't see the stop sign and then said when he was trying to go through the intersection he got "T-boned" by another car.
Ehrhardt's car had major front-end damage and a prescription bottle with no label was found inside. It contained Alprazolam pills. Ehrhardt said he didn't have a prescription for the pills.
Ehrhardt was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 24
Today's mugshots: May 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tamarrae T Hopkins
Tamarrae T Hopkins, Irma, Wisconsin, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christine Marie Pape
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christine Marie Pape, Greenfield, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Prakash B Patel
Prakash B Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dustin L Rodman
Dustin L Rodman, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Xavier R Scott
Xavier R Scott, 1300 block of Kingston Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kendall U Westmoreland
Kendall U Westmoreland, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Ethan Jacob Willison
Ethan Jacob Willison, 6400 block of Charles Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Benjamin L Bower
Benjamin (aka Nicholas Sanfilipo) L Bower, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Reginald Wesley Brown
Reginald Wesley Brown, 1900 block of State Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to propery.
Darnell Davis
Darnell Davis, 2200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Zachary L Fisher
Zachary L Fisher, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Nicholas P Graceffa
Nicholas P Graceffa, 2200 block of Crown Point Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Aric M Lantz
Aric M Lantz, 7500 block of Pheasant Trail, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joshua J Merath
Joshua J Merath, 800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Michael F Petersen
Michael F Petersen, 5900 block of Potomac Place, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimberley A Ruffalo
Kimberley A Ruffalo, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Carlos D Westbrook
Carlos D Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC., operating without a License (2nd offense within 3 years).
Roy Gene Davidson
Roy Gene Davidson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ethan D Ehrhardt
Ethan D Ehrhardt, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of a controlled substance.
Marcus D Hollins
Marcus D Hollins, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, attempt throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct.