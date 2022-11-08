Elkhorn man allegedly drove while under the influence of Xanax, Adderall and marijuana in Waterford

WATERFORD — An Elkhorn man allegedly drove while under the influence of drugs, having claimed to have taken Xanax, Adderall and marijuana edibles while in the vehicle.
Ethan D. Ehrhardt, 24, was charged with felony counts of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (as a third offense), failure to install ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 164 at Corner Stone Crossing. The driver was identified as Ehrhardt, and it was reported that Ehrhardt did not have a valid driver's license. He also had his privilege revoked for an OWI, had a blood-alcohol content restriction of 0.02 and had an ignition interlock device requirement.
Upon contact with Ehrhardt, the officer noticed a gold spoon that is commonly used to ingest cocaine. He also saw a plastic container that held marijuana edibles. There was the slight odor of burnt marijuana, and the officer noticed Ehrhardt's eyes were red, bloodshot and had dilated pupils. He said he used marijuana earlier in the morning. He had a glass container in his left pants pocket used to store marijuana.
A search of Ehrhardt's vehicle found the following:
- A gold spoon with burnt residue
- A small digital scale
- A prescription bottle with 23 white pills and 6 Alprazolam pills
- A baggie with 0.41 grams of cocaine
- A marijuana blunt
- 7 large bags of marijuana weighing 348.7 grams in a backpack
Ehrhardt told the officer that he had consumed Xanax, Adderall and marijuana edibles while inside the vehicle before being stopped.
Ehrhardt was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 7, 2022
Today's mugshots: Nov. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Isaiah J. Brenner
Isaiah J. Brenner, 300 block of Indian Bend Road, Burlington, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joshua A. Cardenas
Joshua A. Cardenas, Appleton, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ethan D. Ehrhardt
Ethan D. Ehrhardt, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (3rd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Alicia M. Espinoza
Alicia M. Espinoza, 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping.
Quan K. Jackson
Quan K. Jackson, 4600 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Darrl Morris
Darrl Morris, 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Bradley T. Price
Bradley T. Price, 300 block of South Indiana Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Antonia D. Taborn
Antonia (aka X Poohpania) D. Taborn, 5100 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), obstructing an officer.
Russell L. Trachte
Russell L. Trachte, 9200 block of 18th Street, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, misuse of GPS device (place without consent, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rondell D. Walker
Rondell D. Walker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Deon P. Downs
Deon P. Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Desean T. GIlmore
Desean T. Gilmore, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle), possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
Barry J. May III
Barry J. May III, Waukegan, Illinois, misdemeanor bail jumping.