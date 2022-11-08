Elkhorn man allegedly drove while under the influence of Xanax, Adderall and marijuana in Waterford

WATERFORD — An Elkhorn man allegedly drove while under the influence of drugs, having claimed to have taken Xanax, Adderall and marijuana edibles while in the vehicle.

Ethan D. Ehrhardt, 24, was charged with felony counts of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (as a third offense), failure to install ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 164 at Corner Stone Crossing. The driver was identified as Ehrhardt, and it was reported that Ehrhardt did not have a valid driver's license. He also had his privilege revoked for an OWI, had a blood-alcohol content restriction of 0.02 and had an ignition interlock device requirement.

Upon contact with Ehrhardt, the officer noticed a gold spoon that is commonly used to ingest cocaine. He also saw a plastic container that held marijuana edibles. There was the slight odor of burnt marijuana, and the officer noticed Ehrhardt's eyes were red, bloodshot and had dilated pupils. He said he used marijuana earlier in the morning. He had a glass container in his left pants pocket used to store marijuana.

A search of Ehrhardt's vehicle found the following:

A gold spoon with burnt residue

A small digital scale

A prescription bottle with 23 white pills and 6 Alprazolam pills

A baggie with 0.41 grams of cocaine

A marijuana blunt

7 large bags of marijuana weighing 348.7 grams in a backpack

Ehrhardt told the officer that he had consumed Xanax, Adderall and marijuana edibles while inside the vehicle before being stopped.

Ehrhardt was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.