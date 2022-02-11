Elkhorn man accused of his 3rd OWI, allegedly told officers his car 'teleported'

STURTEVANT — An Elkhorn man has been accused of his 3rd OWI, allegedly telling officers his car "teleported" to Kwik Trip, 943 E. Frontage Road.

Benjamin Wirkus, 41, was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, operate motor vehicle while revoked and violate a court order restricting operating privilege without ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:19 a.m. Friday, a deputy was sent to Citgo Auto Truck Plaza, 611 S. Sylvania Ave., for an intoxicated male. The man was driving a white 2012 Chrysler Sebring.

Deputies conducted an area check and found the car at the Kwik Trip, 943 E. Frontage Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a man at the counter, identified as Wirkus, and asked him if the Chrysler was his. He said it belonged to his girlfriend and that he did not drive there.

When asked how his car got to Kwik Trip from Citgo, he said it was "teleported." When asked how much he had to drink, he said "enough." He said his girlfriend was in the bathroom, but when the deputy checked the bathroom and store she was not able to be found.

Wirkus was then placed under arrest for his third OWI after taking a PBT and yielding a result of 0.211, nearly three times the legal limit.

Wirkus was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for March 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

