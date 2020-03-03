Electronic devices found in possession of two Racine women accused of trying to steal car

RACINE — Two Racine women face felony charges after they allegedly tried to steal a woman’s vehicle, iPhone and more than $200 in cash.

After the suspects were arrested, police reported finding many electronic devices and other items in the suspects’ possession, including multiple cell phones, a Samsung tablet, a Bluetooth speaker, an iPod, “a large package of frozen meat,” perfume, shampoo and a hair brush.

Stacey Marie Adorno, 34, and Crystal Marie Johnson, 35, both of the 600 block of College Avenue, have been charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor attempting to drive a vehicle without owner’s consent.

According to the criminal complaints:

Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m., a woman was sitting in a vehicle on the 700 block of Marquette talking on the phone when Adorno and Johnson allegedly came up to the vehicle, yelling and cursing.

Johnson allegedly told the woman, “I’m asking you a question, (expletive),” before opening the driver’s side door and screaming, “Give me the key, (expletive)!”

Adorno then allegedly chimed in, saying, “And the phone too!”

