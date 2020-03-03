Electronic devices found in possession of two Racine women accused of trying to steal car

RACINE — Two Racine women face felony charges after they allegedly tried to steal a woman’s vehicle, iPhone and more than $200 in cash.
After the suspects were arrested, police reported finding many electronic devices and other items in the suspects’ possession, including multiple cell phones, a Samsung tablet, a Bluetooth speaker, an iPod, “a large package of frozen meat,” perfume, shampoo and a hair brush.
Stacey Marie Adorno, 34, and Crystal Marie Johnson, 35, both of the 600 block of College Avenue, have been charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor attempting to drive a vehicle without owner’s consent.
According to the criminal complaints:
Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m., a woman was sitting in a vehicle on the 700 block of Marquette talking on the phone when Adorno and Johnson allegedly came up to the vehicle, yelling and cursing.
Johnson allegedly told the woman, “I’m asking you a question, (expletive),” before opening the driver’s side door and screaming, “Give me the key, (expletive)!”
Adorno then allegedly chimed in, saying, “And the phone too!”
The woman told police she was scared and did as she was told before fleeing to a nearby apartment and getting someone to call 911.
The two women fled on foot, but were found soon after on the 700 block of Washington Avenue, according to the Racine Police Department.
Adorno has prior convictions for taking and driving a vehicle without consent, drug dealing and theft in the past five years.
Dating back to 2003, Johnson has convictions for multiple instances of retail theft, felony fraud in an attempt to obtain controlled substances, escaping criminal arrest and prostitution.
Adorno has also been charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing less than $30 worth of liquor on Feb. 6.
Johnson’s cash bond has been set at $500. Adorno’s cash bond has been set at $700. Both remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.
