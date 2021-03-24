Elderly woman was allegedly threatened with a firearm, had her car stolen outside Waterford thrift store

WATERFORD — Two males have reportedly been arrested after allegedly threatening an elderly woman with a handgun and stealing her car outside of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 822 Forrest Lane.
According to the Waterford Police Department, the two males approached the woman outside the thrift store; one of them pulled out a handgun, threatened the woman, and took her purse and keys.
Using the OnStar in-vehicle security system, officers reported that they found the two males traveling north into Milwaukee and then West Allis.
There, officers from the West Allis Police Department pursued the stolen vehicle, "eventually taking both into custody and recovering the loaded 40-caliber handgun and other weapons," according to a release.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is considered ongoing.
Today's mugshots: March 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jonathan W Vaughn
Jonathan W Vaughn, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/vocation, homicide by vehicle (use of controlled substance).
Rick T Ngo
Rick T Ngo, Key Largo, Florida, possession of THC.
Benjamin K Warner
Benjamin K Warner, 1900 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Alexis D Howard
Alexis D Howard, Chicago, Illinois, felony bail jumping.
Joshua A Silverman
Joshua A Silverman, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
