Elderly woman was allegedly threatened with a firearm, had her car stolen outside Waterford thrift store

WATERFORD — Two males have reportedly been arrested after allegedly threatening an elderly woman with a handgun and stealing her car outside of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 822 Forrest Lane.

According to the Waterford Police Department, the two males approached the woman outside the thrift store; one of them pulled out a handgun, threatened the woman, and took her purse and keys.

Using the OnStar in-vehicle security system, officers reported that they found the two males traveling north into Milwaukee and then West Allis.

There, officers from the West Allis Police Department pursued the stolen vehicle, "eventually taking both into custody and recovering the loaded 40-caliber handgun and other weapons," according to a release.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is considered ongoing.

